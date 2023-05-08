BTS' J-Hope has the sweetest gift for parents, shares handwritten note from army

BTS member J-Hope celebrated Parents' Day in the military with a thoughtful gift for his mom and dad. Each year, Parents' Day is held on May 8 in South Korea. Following tradition, J-Hope who enlisted in the army last month, shared an update on the website, The Camp. Also read: Suga gives 'savage' response to internet user who asked him to speak in English BTS: J-Hope has a special message for his parents on Parents' Day.

J-Hope posted a new photo of himself where he posed with a handmade card. He flashes a sincere smile while being seated on a couch. He looked relaxed in a blue tracksuit and his buzzcut hairstyle.

He holds the card which features drawings of a heart with flower bouquets and also came with a special message. It read, “Mom, dad, I’m greeting you in celebration of Parents’ Day. Thank you for giving birth to and raising me. I love you. Your son Hoseok,” as per a translation by Soompi.

J-Hope, the BTS rapper, joined the army as an active soldier. Reportedly, he is currently at a boot camp in Wonju, about 90 kilometers (55 miles) east of Seoul. He is receiving basic training, after which he will be assigned to a military camp for duty.

He is the second member of the K-pop group to fulfil his duties for the nation. Earlier, it was Jin, who is the eldest member. A few days ago, Jin, who is in a different army camp, had dropped a message for J-Hope in their online fan community Weverse.

He jotted down several questions for J-Hope and showed his caring side. He asked him, "“Jwehope How is it over there Are you getting rained on Are you using px (the convenience store for military personnel) Did you gain weight Are you not calling me because you’re conscious/ nervous Did you receive the internet letter that I sent.”

“Have you gotten hurt anywhere Did you shave the other friends’ (fellow BTS members or fellow new recruits) heads too Does the food there taste well There’s still a long time before your vacation Ha ha ha I’m spending my military life while looking at you. You should also look at the next one (BTS member) it gives a lot of strength during military. life Ha ha ha,” he also added.

BTS consists of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. They are currently on a break, as a group and are only focusing on solo careers.

