BTS' J-Hope looks surprised and worried as police stop his car after concert in Taipei. Here's what happened

BTS member-rapper J-Hope had an unexpected encounter with the local police after his Hope on the Stage concert in Taipei. Following his show, J-Hope was returning to the hotel in his car when the driver was stopped by the police. At that time, J-Hope was holding a live session with his fans on Weverse. (Also Read | BTS' Suga let off with a fine, prosecutors close drunk driving case without trial: Report) BTS J-Hope's car was stopped by a cop in Taipei.

J-Hope's unexpected encounter with cops in Taipei

In the video, J-Hope was seen trying to get a glimpse of what happened and trying to understand what the driver was telling the cop. However, he didn't understand because they were speaking in a different language. The rapper looked concerned and surprised over the incident that made the car stop.

Why did a cop stop J-Hope's car

As translated by Koreaboo.com, the driver told the cop, "He’s a celebrity." The police asked if he's a customer to which the driver reiterated that he was a celebrity. The police replied with "celebrity, ok. You can go". After that, J-Hope asked the driver about what happened to which he replied that it was a DUI checkpoint. J-Hope replied, "Oh, checking for DUIs? They do that here, too? That’s cool."

J-Hope talked about Mickey, his health, Taipei during live session

During his live session, J-Hope also spoke about his concert. As translated by @BTStranslation_, the rapper started his video by saying, "The hotel is far, so I thought why not go live in this duration. I could come to Taipei just for travelling, there's so much delicious food." A fan asked if his knee was okay. He replied, "They're alright, you don't have to worry! I'm taking good care of myself."

Another fan spoke about missing his dog Mickey, to which J-Hope replied, "Mickey needs to be healthy, but he is not very healthy these days... be healthy, Mickey!! Let's live long!!" When a person said that his English is good, he replied with, “Not good.”

Another fan said his English is "very cute", to which he agreed. J-Hope ended the live saying, "Taipei was really fun, and now I'll go to Osaka. The Osaka venue is big, so I need to rehearse as well. There's so much to do." He thanked his fans before ending the live session. J-Hope's tour will end in June.

About BTS reunion

Next month, Jin and J-Hope will reunite with RM, Suga, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook as they will get discharged from the military. Both Jin and J-Hope were discharged from the military last year. The BTS members made their debut together in 2013 with the single album 2 Cool 4 Skool.