BTS’ Jimin to release solo album in February? Agency Big Hit reveals the truth

BTS agency Big Hit came forward after reports about Park Jimin's solo album started doing rounds online. Some Korean news outlets claimed that Jimin's album as a solo artist will arrive sometime next month. Neither the agency has confirmed the speculated release time nor denied it but commented briefly on it. Also read: Fans furious as Jimin not given due credit for Vibe with Taeyang

According to some news portals, Jimin is currently gearing up for the album, which will be out in February. Reportedly, the specific date for the release is still being coordinated. He is likely to have collaborated with the British band the Arcades as well. Amid this BTS' agency shared, "The (release) schedule will be revealed once it is finalized.”

While the release date of the much-awaited album is expected to be out, fans aka BTS Army took to Twitter and cheered on the good news of Jimin's album. One of them wrote, “He has been working so hard, I don’t think we are ready.” “Y'all we know how hardworking Jimin is for his first solo album, I mean the photos of him in studio with producers and now it is happening Park Jimin is coming this February,” added another one.

Reacting to the news someone else also tweeted, “They are fine with Jimin being just a member of the group but solo Jimin is a threat...it scares them of what Jimin is capable off. Jimin is a threat, a competitor to anyone and everyone once his solo album is out. Be afraid ..very afraid cause PJM1 is coming Park Jimin is coming.”

Jimin recently made news with his recently dropped track, Vibe. It was in collaboration with Big Bang's Taeyang. While the track talks about attraction, and impressed fans, later many BTS fans called out the music label, Blacklabel after the BTS singer wasn't given due credit on Spotify. The song on the music streaming platform still only reflects Taeyang’s name initially. It reads ‘feat Jimin of BTS', but doesn't appear under his name. This led to many fans trending '#BlacklabelCreditJimin' on Twitter.

Vibe marks the first-ever collaboration between Taeyang and the BTS member. Released on Friday, the song debuted at No 1 on the Billboard Hot Trending Songs even before its release.

Meanwhile, BTS consists of RM, Jin, SUGA, J-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook. Leader RM was the last member to release his solo album, Indigo.

