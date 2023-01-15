Fans furious as Jimin not given due credit for Vibe with Taeyang, BTS ARMY says 'this is just disrespectful'

Fans of BTS member Jimin got angry after the singer wasn't given due credit on Spotify for his recent song Vibe in collaboration with Big Bang member Taeyang. Taking to Twitter, fans shared posts asking Blacklabel to credit Jimin as the new song on the music streaming platform comes under Taeyang’s name only. On the platform, the song says Vibe (feat Jimin of BTS) but doesn't appear under his name. BTS ARMY also started trending '#BlacklabelCreditJimin' (Also Read | Jimin shares note for BTS ARMY, reveals he wasn’t able to sleep much ahead of Vibe's release)

Taking to Twitter, a BTS ARMY wrote, “Jimin is not credited with Vibe? Blacklabel credits BTS Jimin for Vibe and make the song available under his Spotify profile, this affects his monthly listeners and top artist positions.” Another person said, “Hello @THEBLACKLABEL, we noticed Jimin is not completely credited on all versions of VIBE on Spotify, also the song is still not yet in some countries like Caribbean States. Please fix this as soon as possible. Thank you."

A comment read, “This collaboration was 2 years in the making and Jimin was clearly very excited, so to see him not being credited on a song that he worked on, is just disrespectful to him.” “Fix the issue and credit Jimin,” tweeted another person. “There are two versions of Vibe, out of which one doesn’t properly credit Jimin, please credit him properly," said a Twitter user.

A comment read, “This is actually so cheap of them. They not only taking Jimin out of the credits for vibe; a song he has composed but also have pushed a sound without Jimin as credit on TikTok as well." Another fan said, “Jimin was part of the song, Jimin deserves to be credited and deserves respect for his work.”

Hello @THEBLACKLABEL, we noticed Jimin is not completely credited on all versions of "VIBE" on Spotify, also the song is still not yet in some countries like Caribbean States. please fix this as soon as possible.

Recently, speaking with Rolling Stone, Taeyang said, "About two years ago, Teddy at THEBLACKLABEL was watching me work — that was at a time when the BTS members weren’t doing many solo activities — and Teddy mentioned in passing that he thought people would really enjoy it if I got together with Jimin to collaborate on a great song. That really stuck with me and I thought it was a great idea, so I always had it in mind."

He also said, "And then last summer, I had the opportunity to meet with the members of BTS at various private gatherings and events. Through that, we naturally had meals together, and I met Jimin as well. The conversation came up very organically, like, ‘There’s some music we’ve put together, do you have interest in working together?’ and he said he would really love to. After that, he came to our studio, we played the music for him, and he really liked it." Taeyang also revealed that Jimin put in more effort than anyone.

Jimin is a part of Vibe, his first-ever collaboration with Taeyang. Released on Friday, the song is accompanied by a vibey music video. Vibe debuted at No 1 on the Billboard Hot Trending Songs before it was even released.

