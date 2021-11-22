BTS: Jin drags Jungkook away to cut his AMAs speech short, ARMY notices 'Please wrap it up' prompt

It was a historic day for BTS as it became the first K-pop group to win the Artist of the Year award at the American Music Awards 2021. While fans cheered them on as they took the centre stage, the members' chaotic energy on stage was unmissable.

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook walked up to the stage to receive the Artist of the Year award. While the members were excited, RM confessed that they were nervous as well.

“Thank you AMAs, we’re truly honoured to be on this stage with such amazing, tremendous artists right over here. We’re so honoured. Thanks for that. I’m nervous, yeah,” he said.

“Four years ago, we gave this first-time-ever TV live performance at this stage, AMAs, it was DNA, and we were too excited and nervous at the time. And it’s been a long and amazing ride since then, but nobody could have ever bet on the odds of us standing here receiving this award. Except you all, ARMY. Except you all. Seven boys from Korea, united by love for music. We met the love and support from all the ARMYs all over the world. This whole thing is a miracle. Seriously, we’ll never take this for granted. Thank you so much. We love you all, we want to give this honour to you guys. Thank you HYBE, thank you staff, all the people,” he added.

As translated by Soompi, Suga said in Korean, “We made our U.S. TV debut four years ago at the AMAs, and I had no idea we would be able to receive the Artist of the Year. I think it’s all thanks to ARMY, thank you ARMY!”

Jungkook then stepped forward and expressed his gratitude. “We just wanted to make people happy with our music. We believe that this award opens the beginning of our new chapter. In the past few years, we learned that each and every moment is precious. So in 2022, we want to focus on…” he said when suddenly Jin was seen dragging Jungkook away from the mic.

JIN CARRYING JUNGKOOK AWAY TEARS IN MY EYES #BTSxAMAs pic.twitter.com/hQkupTz6k7 — cynthia⁷ @ AMAs (@squirrelhobi) November 22, 2021

While they broke into a big laugh, V concluded the speech by saying, “I’m deeply touched by this award. I appreciate your love. Thank you ARMY, thank you AMAs. Thank you, we purple you!”

Jin and Jungkook's moment from the speech left fans in splits. A few fans also noticed that the prompter had asked them to wrap their speech.

"please wrap it up" NO, YOU WAIT TILL EVERY MEMBER SAY HIS THING pic.twitter.com/hheBxnHpNL — dimension: angie ✿ (@jamaisvope) November 22, 2021

BTS fans react to Jin dragging Jungkook.

BTS fans react to Jin and Jungkook at AMAs 2021.

Also read: BTS: Jungkook, V, J-Hope, Jimin sing Falling as they attend Harry Styles' concert, turn into fanboys with the crowd

BTS was nominated in three categories at the American Music Awards 2021 and won in them all. These included Artist of the Year, Favorite pop duo or group and Favorite pop song (Butter).

After winning the Artist of the Year award at the American Music Awards 2021, BTS hosted a short live session in which they raised a toast to the ARMY and thanked them for their love and support. During their chat, they were also seen enjoying pizza and cake.