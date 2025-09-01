BTS Jungkook issues stern warning following recent home intrusion incident: ‘Don’t ever…'

BTS Jungkook has publicly addressed concerns over ongoing privacy violations following a recent home intrusion incident. During a live broadcast on September 1, 2025, marking his birthday, the singer addressed the case of the woman in her 40s who was caught by the police after unlawfully entering his residence. Jungkook reiterated the importance of privacy and set clear boundaries, warning against further violations. (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP)(AFP)

Jungkook addresses the home intrusion incident

During his birthday livestream on Weverse, Jungkook shared that he was "watching everything on my home CCTV." He revealed that when the police arrived, the intruder “rush out through the underground parking lot but was eventually caught," as reported by Koreaboo. He shared that the woman told the police that she was the singer's friend.

Jungkook continued, “ARMYs are like family and friends, but I had to make it clear—being supportive is one thing, but what’s wrong is wrong.”

The Still With You singer, who turned 28 today, issued a stern warning as he said, "If you come, I’ll lock you in. Everything is recorded as evidence, and you’ll be dragged away. If you step into my parking lot without my permission, you’ll be trapped until I open the door. CCTV is everywhere. Unless you want to end up at the police station, don’t ever come in.”

The intruder at Jungkook's home was booked

The Korean woman who intruded on Jungkook's home, according to Koreaboo, was booked for housebreaking on August 31, as confirmed by the Yongsan Police. She entered the detached home parking lot at around 11:20 pm and was arrested on the spot following the singer's report. The police are investigating her motive behind the housebreak.

This is not the first incident for the BTS member, as a similar incident occurred on June 11. Jungkook had recently been discharged from his military enlistment when a Chinese woman was caught pressing his home password multiple times and was arrested, as reported by Koreaboo.