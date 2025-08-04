Did BTS record an unreleased Michael Jackson song for a tribute album? Internet calls it ‘most iconic crossover’

Fans have been excited ever since a report of BTS recording an unreleased song of late singer Michael Jackson for a tribute album emerged. As per The Irish Sun, BTS collaborated with Grouse Lodge Studios for the project. The songs were written for Michael in Ireland for an unreleased album. It was originally called the next Thriller. BTS will reportedly pay tribute to Michael Jackson via a song.

BTS recorded unreleased Michael Jackson song?

Grouse Lodge Studios' Paddy Dunning has shared that he is signing up artists to lend voice to the songs, originally made for Michael. Paddy said, “The sessions started last year and we have already had the Korean boy band BTS over with us in Grouse Lodge, recording one of the songs."

Paddy added, "There’s about ten more, written especially for Michael by the collaborators he worked with in Ireland — including producer Rodney Jerkins and rapper Nephew, who have signed up for the project.” Michael travelled to Ireland in 2006 to record at Grouse Lodge Studios, but the sessions remained incomplete. He died on June 25, 2009, in Los Angeles, US.

How internet reacted

Reacting to the report, a fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Insanely good choice! Especially after Jungkook’s Standing Next To You vocals came out." A person tweeted, “All the Western pop fans are being upset about this, just mad that Michael would've for sure been in love with BTS.”

"I just know Michael would be so proud of BTS if he were alive," wrote an X user. Another fan said, "If true, this is the most iconic crossover since moonwalk met mic drop." A comment read, “From BTS paying homage to MJ in their biggest hit to recording one of MJ's songs, it is insane. Legends.”

This isn't the first time BTS has paid tribute to Michael. Their chart-topping English song Dynamite was also a tribute to the late singer.

About BTS

BTS is gearing up for its first album in four years next spring. The seven-member group comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook started producing the new album in the US from July. The new record will be the band’s first as a complete group since Proof in 2022. Their last concert, Yet to Come in Busan, was held in October of that year.