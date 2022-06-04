BTS: RM, J-Hope and Jimin meet Bang Si-hyuk over dinner and drinks ahead of group's 9th anniversary. See pics

Ahead of the ninth debut anniversary of BTS, group members RM, J-Hope, and Jimin met Bang Si-hyuk over dinner and drinks. Taking to his Instagram Stories, RM shared a photo as he sat at a table. Several dishes, empty plates, glasses, and a hot plate among other things were seen on the table. Along with the photo, RM gave a peek of himself as he made a peace sign. He tagged Bang Si-hyuk, J-Hope and Jimin in the post. (Also Read | BTS will return to Korean music shows for promotions of Proof after 2 years)

On his Instagram Stories, J-Hope added a picture of several beverage bottles on a table. He wrote, "With" and tagged Bang Si-hyuk, RM, and Jimin in the post. Both RM and J-Hope shared each other's posts on their respective Instagram Stories. This is the first time the members shared pictures of meeting Bang Si-hyuk after their Las Vegas concert in April this year.

Bang Si-Hyuk, is the person behind BTS' success. Last year, he stepped down as HYBE's CEO, formerly known as Big Hit Entertainment. Since their debut in June 2013, Bang Si-Hyuk has been the support of BTS members--RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook and has encouraged them to do better.

BTS met Bang Si-hyuk after their recent return from the US where they met US President Joe Biden at the White House to discuss the rising cases of hate crimes against South Asians in the US. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook held a 35-minute long meeting with the US president.

In his speech, RM thanked the US president for signing recent legislation on combating Covid-19 hate crimes in the country. "We want to say thank you, sincerely, for your decision such as signing the Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act into law. So we just want to be a little help and we truly appreciate the White House and government’s (efforts) trying to find solutions," he added.

Meanwhile, BTS is awaiting the release of their upcoming anthology album Proof which will release on June 10. It will comprise three new songs--Yet To Come, Run BTS, and Born Singer. The album will also consist of old tracks such as I Need You, Fake Love, Run, Jamais Vu, Seesaw, Boy in Luv, Danger, Moon, Persona, N.O, IDOL, Fire, Dynamite, Life Goes On and Butter.

