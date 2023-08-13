BTS' RM teases his new album, reveals why he opted for a buzzcut and opens up about his pet Moni's death

BTS member RM surprised his fans as he hosted a live session on Weverse. During his conversation with BTS ARMY, RM shared that BTS members Jin and J-Hope, who are currently serving in the South Korean military, will be back before BTS Festa 2024. He also teased about his upcoming album and opened up about his pet Moni. (Also Read | RM talks about BTS reuniting in 2025, reveals he was 'trembling’ at Suga's Seoul concert) BTS' RM spoke with his fans on Weverse.

RM talked about Jin and J-Hope

The BTS leader spoke about getting back together with Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook after their military service. He said, "Once we get back together, as a team, we'll work hard together. We talked about this as a team too. At next year's BTS Festa, Jin hyung and Hobi will be out earlier than us too so..."

RM spoke about Moni

Sharing the news of his pet Moni's death, RM said, "Ah Moni! I never shared the news with you guys. Moni, two-three months ago, crossed the rainbow. It wasn't long, the time he was with me but he was a family member." He also added, "I bought this drawing that looks like Moni and hung it up."

RM spoke about his music, writing a book

As he started his live session, RM said that he was working on his music. He later said, "Ya, I'm planning to release another album but Taehyung's album is being released so my turn will be far next, not far away but I'm still working."

When a fan asked if he will write a book, RM said, "It was a dream of mine of being an author. Once, if, I'm prepared and get myself ready and stuff then maybe I could write one but I think it'll be hard because I love music and performing."

RM talked about his buzzcut

When a fan asked RM why he cut his hair, the BTS leader replied, "Because I wanted to. My hair my choice." Talking about the reality show Bon Voyage, RM said that he missed it and the BTS members talked about it too. He added that what he did, during his recent trip to Japan, is a "top-notch secret".

