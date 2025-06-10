BTS' RM recreates Squirtle meme and more after discharge from the military; fans are ‘actually screaming’

BTS' member RM, whose real name is Kim Namjoon, stole the spotlight online after getting discharged from the South Korean military on Tuesday. The singer brought the Squirtle meme to life with his saxophone skill and fans are freaking out about it. Also read: BTS' RM and V complete military service, promise concerts 'real soon', fans erupt in joy At the event, RM played the saxophone, picking the tunes of the Case Closed (Detective Conan) soundtrack for his performance.

RM’s meme moment

On Tuesday, RM and V were discharged from the South Korean military after mandatory service. Following their discharge from their respective divisions, they headed to Chuncheon for a special event where they were warmly welcomed by fans, surrounded by cheers and applause. The event was filled with heartwarming moments, and one that stole the show was when RM and V recreated viral memes, bringing smiles to fans' faces on social media.

At the event, RM played the saxophone, picking the tunes of the Case Closed (Detective Conan) soundtrack for his performance. Many social media users were reminded of a meme featuring Pokémon character Squirtle playing a saxophone.

“Not Namjoon bringing the same glasses to recreate the saxophone meme,” one fan exclaimed, with another sharing, “RM recreated this meme at his discharge... Iconic!! Welcome back RM”.

Meanwhile, BTS member V, aka Kim Taehyung, recreated another meme, Roger meme showing a wolf with his hand behind his head. “Meme kings fr,” one wrote, and another shared, “I swear to God BTS job is to recreate meme”.

More about the military discharge

RM and V were discharged from the South Korean military on Tuesday after mandatory service. RM and V enlisted in December 2023. They served as members of the 15th Infantry Division Military Army Band and the II Corps Special Duty Team, respectively.

"To all the ARMYs who have waited for us in the military, I want to say I am truly, truly grateful. Please wait just a little longer, and we will return with a really cool performance," V said in front of fans and media.

After RM and V, Jimin and Jungkook will also be discharged on June 11. Suga will be the last BTS member to be discharged from military service. He will be discharged on June 21.