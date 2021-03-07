IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Music / BTS singer Jungkook flaunts 'Min-Cho' hair colour, listens to Sweet Night, Abyss and shows off his tattoos in new VLive
BTS singer Jungkook hosted a VLive on Sunday.
BTS singer Jungkook hosted a VLive on Sunday.
music

BTS singer Jungkook flaunts 'Min-Cho' hair colour, listens to Sweet Night, Abyss and shows off his tattoos in new VLive

  • BTS singer Jungkook hosted a VLive on Sunday. During the chat, he revealed his new hair colour, thanked the ARMY, listened to songs and gave everyone a good look at his arm tattoos.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 06:29 PM IST

BTS member Jungkook hosted a VLive session on Sunday. He returned to the platform for a chat with fans almost 10 days after he hosted his previous live session. Jungkook was in a musical mood again as he played songs sung by fellow BTS members and other international artists while he chatted with fans. During the live session, Jungkook gave fans a good look at his arm tattoos.

He began the live by flaunting his new hair colour. The singer revealed that the low camera quality isn't capturing the colour right but he coloured his hair 'Min-Cho'. Translating the singer's statement, BTS fan Soo Choi tweeted, "Jungkook said the screen has filter so the color looks different but originally his hair color is Mint and Chocolate inside so it's 'Min-Cho' color!! He said he's Min-Cho lover. that's why.."

Jungkook is aware that fans buy the items he wears, eats or drinks in photos and videos. This has led to several fans unknowingly supporting small businesses and he was thankful for it. "Jungkook said ARMYs always buy what Jungkook wearing and drinking like 'Kombucha' and made them sold out. He thinks this is helpful for small business owners (who sell these products) in this pandemic situation," as translated by a fan.

Jungkook had recently released a new version of the Dis-ease's bridge on Weverse. Speaking about it, the singer said that he thought fans would like it so he released it before sleeping. The singer then went on to reveal that he slept only for an hour, which left fans wondering what he and other BTS members were up to.

Jungkook added a musical touch to chat musical by streaming a number of songs through the live. The singer sang along J-Hope's recently released song Blue Side, Jin's December release Abyss, Moon, from BTS's Map of the Soul: 7 album, Blue & Gray from their latest album BE, and Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber's 10000 Hours, among many other songs.

Also Read: Nick Jonas feels BTS's 'ability to have that freedom as a group is really rare', ARMY reacts

Jungkook recently opened up about his mixtape. The singer, in the BE-hind Story interview, said, "I want to release a mixtape like this: There are three main tracks in total and they all have MV of their own and they each have their own choreography but in different styles."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bts

Related Stories

BTS singer Jungkook shared the audio clip of his Dis-ease version on Weverse.
BTS singer Jungkook shared the audio clip of his Dis-ease version on Weverse.
music

BTS's Jungkook drops an alternative bridge of Dis-ease, fans ask 'Where is BTS?'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:04 PM IST
  • BTS singer Jungkook released an alternative bridge of the group's song Dis-ease. The 45-second clip has the BTS member singing in English.
READ FULL STORY
BTS singers Jimin and V have been awarded the Presidential Award.
BTS singers Jimin and V have been awarded the Presidential Award.
music

BTS' Jimin and V felicitated with Global Cyber University's Presidential Award

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:54 PM IST
  • BTS singers Jimin and V graduated from Global Cyber University. The duo has been conferred with the Presidential Award as well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BTS singer Jungkook hosted a VLive on Sunday.
BTS singer Jungkook hosted a VLive on Sunday.
music

BTS's Jungkook flaunts new hair colour, thanks fans and more in latest VLive

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 06:29 PM IST
  • BTS singer Jungkook hosted a VLive on Sunday. During the chat, he revealed his new hair colour, thanked the ARMY, listened to songs and gave everyone a good look at his arm tattoos.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nick Jonas shared his thoughts on BTS.
Nick Jonas shared his thoughts on BTS.
music

Nick Jonas feels BTS's 'ability to have that freedom as a group is really rare'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 01:49 PM IST
  • Singer Nick Jonas shared his thoughts on BTS, to the delight of the pop group's fans. Here's what he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Music composer AR Rahman has been in the music business for almost three decades now.
Music composer AR Rahman has been in the music business for almost three decades now.
music

AR Rahman: I never look at music as the second option, for me it is the only option

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:47 PM IST
Music maestro AR Rahman says sometimes people say that music is going to ‘end’ with other things coming up, but asserts it will evolve and stay.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi-NCR music bands such as Euphoria (above) talk about resuming live performances while considering safety protocols.
Delhi-NCR music bands such as Euphoria (above) talk about resuming live performances while considering safety protocols.
music

Music bands @NewNormal stage: Sanitised equipments, selfies with mask and masti

By Naina Arora and Mallika Bhagat, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:11 PM IST
Popular bands from Delhi-NCR share how they are taking precautions while resuming live gigs, and get back to the stage after Covid-19 forced them to perform virtually.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aanchal Shrivastava has released a new song titled Saajan Ji.
Aanchal Shrivastava has released a new song titled Saajan Ji.
music

I am not making million views and I don’t intend to: Aanchal

By Nikita Deb
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:04 PM IST
The singer says that she is happy to concentrate on her independent music and does not want to shift her focus to Bollywood music as of now.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shehnaaz and Badshah in a still from the song.
Shehnaaz and Badshah in a still from the song.
music

Shehnaaz Gill, romances Badshah in new song Fly, watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:54 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 13 star Shehnaaz Gill romances Badshah in new song Fly, but 'looks part Indian-part Thai'. Watch the video here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh pose together.
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh pose together.
music

Rohanpreet Singh cannot get over Neha Kakkar’s ‘hotness’ in glamorous new photos

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:52 PM IST
  • Rohanpreet Singh was bowled over by Neha Kakkar's "hotness" in their glamorous new photoshoot together. See pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hyderabad-based hip-hop multilingual rap crew Nawab Gang was founded in 2018
Hyderabad-based hip-hop multilingual rap crew Nawab Gang was founded in 2018
music

Our art reflects reality, which people don’t like: Nawab Gang’s Seshi Roy

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:06 PM IST
Hyderabad-based hip-hop multilingual rap crew Nawab Gang’s A Pramod Seshi Roy feels big names refrain from talking about problems of India
READ FULL STORY
Close
BTS singers Jimin and V have been awarded the Presidential Award.
BTS singers Jimin and V have been awarded the Presidential Award.
music

BTS' Jimin and V felicitated with Global Cyber University's Presidential Award

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:54 PM IST
  • BTS singers Jimin and V graduated from Global Cyber University. The duo has been conferred with the Presidential Award as well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shreya Ghoshal is all set to become a mother.
Shreya Ghoshal is all set to become a mother.
music

Shreya Ghoshal announces pregnancy: 'Need all your love and blessings'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:07 AM IST
  • Singer Shreya Ghoshal has announced her first pregnancy. She is married to Shiladitya M since six years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BTS leader RM once sang Punjabi pop song Tunak Tunak Tun in school.
BTS leader RM once sang Punjabi pop song Tunak Tunak Tun in school.
music

When BTS leader RM revealed he sang Tunak Tunak Tun at the age of 14

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:12 AM IST
  • BTS leader RM, during a conversation about India, revealed that he was familiar with Daler Mehndi's hit Punjabi track Tunak Tunak Tun and confessed he sang the song in middle school.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushant Divgikar identifies himself as gender fluid.
Sushant Divgikar identifies himself as gender fluid.
music

Sushant Divgikar: There’s deep rooted homophobia in many institutions in India

By Sugandha Rawal
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 03:33 PM IST
Former Mr. Gay India and LGBTQI activist, Sushant Divgikar reacts to Centre’s response to Delhi High Court on same-sex marriage, and says it marginalises a community which is already marginalised.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Harshdeep Kaur and husband Mankeet Singh have welcomed a baby boy.
Harshdeep Kaur and husband Mankeet Singh have welcomed a baby boy.
music

Harshdeep Kaur welcomes baby boy, says 'our Junior Singh has arrived'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 03:46 PM IST
  • Singer Harshdeep Kaur and husband Mankeet Singh have welcomed a son. They had earlier shared several posts trying to guess the baby's gender, wondering if the child would be a 'Singh' or a 'Kaur'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Armaan Malik is known to be quite vocal on social media about the issues pertaining to the music industry.
Armaan Malik is known to be quite vocal on social media about the issues pertaining to the music industry.
music

Armaan Malik: I do not believe in talking about religion or politics on social media

By Sugandha Rawal
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:21 PM IST
Singer Armaan Malik says he has his own beliefs and way of thinking, but he doesn’t feel the need to voice that, because someone or the other will take offence to it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BTS singer V and his friend Peakboy worked on Snow Flower, which released in December 2020.
BTS singer V and his friend Peakboy worked on Snow Flower, which released in December 2020.
music

BTS's V drops vlog featuring his workout session, his friend Peakboy and more

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:01 PM IST
  • BTS singer V released his vlog on YouTube, which featured a few behind-the-scenes glimpses at his song Snow Flower with Peakboy, his workout session, and more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP