BTS singer Jungkook flaunts 'Min-Cho' hair colour, listens to Sweet Night, Abyss and shows off his tattoos in new VLive

BTS member Jungkook hosted a VLive session on Sunday. He returned to the platform for a chat with fans almost 10 days after he hosted his previous live session. Jungkook was in a musical mood again as he played songs sung by fellow BTS members and other international artists while he chatted with fans. During the live session, Jungkook gave fans a good look at his arm tattoos.

He began the live by flaunting his new hair colour. The singer revealed that the low camera quality isn't capturing the colour right but he coloured his hair 'Min-Cho'. Translating the singer's statement, BTS fan Soo Choi tweeted, "Jungkook said the screen has filter so the color looks different but originally his hair color is Mint and Chocolate inside so it's 'Min-Cho' color!! He said he's Min-Cho lover. that's why.."

Jungkook is aware that fans buy the items he wears, eats or drinks in photos and videos. This has led to several fans unknowingly supporting small businesses and he was thankful for it. "Jungkook said ARMYs always buy what Jungkook wearing and drinking like 'Kombucha' and made them sold out. He thinks this is helpful for small business owners (who sell these products) in this pandemic situation," as translated by a fan.

Jungkook had recently released a new version of the Dis-ease's bridge on Weverse. Speaking about it, the singer said that he thought fans would like it so he released it before sleeping. The singer then went on to reveal that he slept only for an hour, which left fans wondering what he and other BTS members were up to.

Jungkook added a musical touch to chat musical by streaming a number of songs through the live. The singer sang along J-Hope's recently released song Blue Side, Jin's December release Abyss, Moon, from BTS's Map of the Soul: 7 album, Blue & Gray from their latest album BE, and Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber's 10000 Hours, among many other songs.

정국이가 부르는 Blue & Gray



미친 랩꾹 ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ pic.twitter.com/setunzWVdq — 𝘾𝙤𝙢𝙢𝙖🐰🐠💚 (@comma_bts) March 7, 2021

욱 - 정국



랩꾹 미친 ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ pic.twitter.com/DQT9jXc61c — 𝘾𝙤𝙢𝙢𝙖🐰🐠💚 (@comma_bts) March 7, 2021

at my worst - 정국



연습해왔어 ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ pic.twitter.com/rqTdSrcvTV — 𝘾𝙤𝙢𝙢𝙖🐰🐠💚 (@comma_bts) March 7, 2021

nothing like us 부르는거 ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ pic.twitter.com/NBMFKPhhnX — 𝘾𝙤𝙢𝙢𝙖🐰🐠💚 (@comma_bts) March 7, 2021

moon - 정국



진녕노래 전문 정국 율동과 함께 ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ pic.twitter.com/heXWpEzHaR — 𝘾𝙤𝙢𝙢𝙖🐰🐠💚 (@comma_bts) March 7, 2021

Jungkook recently opened up about his mixtape. The singer, in the BE-hind Story interview, said, "I want to release a mixtape like this: There are three main tracks in total and they all have MV of their own and they each have their own choreography but in different styles."

