BTS' Suga contacted PSY for collaborating on new song That That: 'Got text message from unknown number'

Singer PSY, who recently dropped his new song That That produced by BTS member Suga, has opened up about how the duo collaborated on the track. In a new interview, PSY revealed that it was Suga who contacted him and wanted to give him a song. PSY revealed that he was excited to be a part of the song and said that Suga is 'really good at writing music'. (Also Read | BTS' Suga and PSY dance to Akshay Kumar's song in seamless fan edit of their song That That. Watch)

This is the first time that BTS' Suga and PSY have collaborated on a track. The song is from the album PSY 9th, which released on Friday. Psy 9th has several celebrity collaborations, including a cover of Jermaine Jackson and Pia Zadora's 1984 single When the Rain Begins to Fall with Hwa Sa of MAMAMOO, and Happier with K-Pop artist Crush.

During the April 30 episode of Knowing Bros (Ask Us Anything), PSY spoke about the track. As quoted by Soompi, PSY said, “One day, I got a text message from an unknown number. It said, ‘Hi, this is Suga. I’d like to talk to you about something.’ So we met up. (Suga) is a great performer, of course, but he’s also really good at writing music. He’s produced songs for IU and Heize before. So he’d produced lots of songs for other stars before, and he told me that he wanted to top off his producing project by giving me a song.”

“That’s when he brought me the instrumental for (That That). Suga’s the one who produced that beat. He asked me, ‘Could you possibly sing this song?’ and I said, ‘It wouldn’t even have to be this. What wouldn’t I be willing to sing [if you produced it]? I’m in!' So we kept talking back and forth like this and working on the song together, and he wound up featuring on the song. I’d really like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to him,” he added.

Ahead of the song's release, PSY had spoken about Suga. "When meeting younger artists, I don't want to make them feel uncomfortable. I don't want to be someone who's hard to approach. He just wasn't my junior in the business but also he truly feels like a friend. It was hard to feel any age gap. If he thinks of me as a bestie, that's great for me," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

