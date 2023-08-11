BTS' V to hold a mini concert ahead of solo album Layover release; check out details

BTS member V is leaving no stone unturned for the promotion of his much-awaited solo debut with the upcoming album. He will be hosting a mini-concert for fans ahead of the album's release next month and is expected to perform his solo tracks from the album. Kim Taehyung recently dropped two pre-release solo music videos. Also read: BTS's V drops music video for Rainy Days BTS member Kim Taehyung has a mini concert for his fans.

BTS' Kim Taehyung for Tiny Desk Korea

NPR Music's Tiny Desk concerts are all set with their lineup in South Korea, which includes V. On Friday, Studio X+U, the LG U+ content studio, announced the same and their lineup for Tiny Desk Korea. Five artists--Kim Chang Wan Band, Sunwoo Junga, BTS's V, Yun Seok Cheol Trio, and Kwon Jin Ah -- will be performing on August 25.

Sharing the news officially, Studio X+U wrote on social media, “Not Tiny 5 Artists] Here is the launch lineup of Tiny Desk Korea! Kim Chang Wan Band Seon Woo Jung Instant Trio BTS V Kwon Jin Ah. Tiny Desk Korea's first artist of @tinydeskkorea will be released on Friday, August 25. In front of a small desk, unlimited world of music. Tiny But Not So Tiny Concert.” Tiny Desk Korea will be available via LG U+ Mobile TV and YouTube.

Fans react to V's mini concert

Reacting to the news, one fan aka BTS AMRY wrote on Twitter, “Aah another Tiny Desk perf, they are the best can‘t wait!” “So excited to see Taehyung at Tiny Desk Korea!” tweeted yet another one. “Let's go,” added one more excited fan.

BTS for Tiny Desk concert in 2020

While this will be Kim Taehyung's first solo stage debut for Tiny Desk concert as it launches in Korea, interestingly, he had previously performed for the original Tiny Desk concert by NPR Music, but as a group with his fellow BTS members in 2020. BTS leader RM too featured in their home concert last year. V is currently gearing up for his solo album Layover. Recently, the concept pictures from the album were released.

On Friday, V dropped his second solo music video Rainy Days. It arrived after the music video of Love Me Again. Both are a part of Layover, which will be out on September 8 at 1 pm KST (9.30 am IST). Layover will consist of six songs from V – Rainy Days, Blue, Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, For Us and Slow Dancing (Piano Version).

