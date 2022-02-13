BTS V sings romantic Hindi song in new video, ARMY says: 'I just had a mini heart attack'

BTS star V is seen ‘singing’ a Hindi song in a new edited video shared by YouTuber and musician Anshuman Sharma. Taking to Twitter, Anshuman shared the clip in which V sang a romantic track.

The video featured an old clip of BTS' V added to the current one, also featuring Anshuman. Though the lyrics were in Hindi, the tune was that of the BTS track Inner Child.

Sharing the clip, the musician captioned the post, "If Taehyung from @BTS_twt was a Bollywood singer? Lemme know which one should I do next! #BTSArmy #Desimys #Taehyung #IndianARMYs #BTSIndia #KimTaehyung."

If Taehyung from @BTS_twt was a Bollywood singer? 👀💜 pic.twitter.com/tThim4Kt47 — Anshuman Sharma (@anshumonsharma) February 12, 2022

ARMY, BTS fandom, showered praises on the post. A fan wrote, "I just had a mini heart attack." "Can you do Stay Alive with Jimin and Jungkook voice," commented another person. "Wow, it's a dream to watch him singing in Hindi. Thank you so so much for this, he is my favourite singer," tweeted a fan.

"I really want Taehyung to cover songs by AR Rahman," said a fan. "This guy is creating magic trust me .... 1st Jungkook's (still with you to aa jaana). And now Taehyung's Inner Child to. Karun pyaar tumhe .. please my Desi heart is gonna explode now.... @anshumonsharma tussi kaamal ho ji (You are great)," wrote a person.

Sharing the clip on his Instagram page, the musician wrote, “If Taehyung was a Bollywood singer? Tag someone who's Taehyung biased. Thank ya’ll for your love on the JK one, here’s another one for you guys after so many requests!”

"Follow me if you haven't already! Save & Share this for more! Ps- Lemme know which one you want next. #bts #bangtan #taehyungedit #taehyung #anshumansharma #forV #Desimys#IndianArmys #BtsIndianArmy #bangtansonyeondan." The post has garnered over 65,800 likes.

Earlier, Anshuman had done a similar edit featuring BTS member Jungkook. Sharing the clip, he wrote, “If Jungkook was a Bollywood singer? Got so many requests for this one! So here it is, I finally made Jungkook of BTS sing in Hindi, hope y'all dig it.”

