BTS' V tests Covid-19 positive, Big Hit Music says 'there was contact with other members'

BTS member V has tested positive for Covid-19, Big Hit Music informed ARMY on Tuesday evening. Taking to fan community forum Weverse, Big Hit Music issued a statement saying that V visited the hospital Tuesday afternoon 'after experiencing a mild sore throat and took the PCR test'.

The statement also added that 'there was contact with the other members'--RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook on last Saturday

The statement read, "Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to provide you with some information regarding the health of BTS member V. V visited the hospital Tuesday afternoon on the 15th after experiencing a mild sore throat and took the PCR test. He was diagnosed with Covid-19 tonight."

The statement added, "V completed two rounds of Covid-19 vaccinations and is not presenting any extraordinary symptoms other than a mild fever and sore throat. He is currently undergoing treatment at home while waiting for further guidelines from the health care authorities. There was contact with the other members on Saturday the 12th, but everyone was wearing a mask, and there was no close contact."

"None of the BTS members other than V are presenting any symptoms, and everyone received negative results from the preemptive self-tests. The company places the artists' health as our top priority and we will do everything we can to aid V in his speedy recovery. We will do everything we can to aid V in his speedy recovery. We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the health care authorities. Thank you," it concluded.

In December last year, fellow BTS members RM, Jin and Suga had also tested positive for the coronavirus and recovered in early January. Last month, Jimin too had contracted Covid-19 and also underwent surgery for acute appendicitis. He recovered and was discharged from the hospital earlier this month.

The members are currently on an 'extended period of rest' after their performance at four in-person concerts in Los Angeles, the US, late last year.

