BTS: J-Hope smiles at Jimin as he shares first pic with singer post-surgery, gives update on his health. See here

BTS member J-Hope has shared a new picture with fellow group member Jimin, a first after the latter recovered from surgery and Covid-19. Taking to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, J-Hope shared the picture as the duo spent time together.

In the picture, BTS' J-Hope sat on a white couch inside a room, smiling at Jimin. The younger member of the group, unaware of J-Hope's gaze, stood at the edge of the glass wall, looking outside.

The room, which was at a great height, overlooked the buildings nearby. Sharing the photo, J-Hope wrote, "He is very healthy" and also tagged Jimin.

In the picture, Jimin wore a black and white outfit and open-toe shoes. J-Hope wore a white T-shirt, a black jacket and matching pants. In another Instagram Story, J-Hope had shared a mirror selfie as he posed for the lens.

J-Hope had also shared a mirror selfie as he posed for the lens.

Later, Jimin took to fan community forum Weverse and shared a selfie. Dressed in an all-black outfit, he added the letter 'V' on his cheek. Reacting to his post, J-Hope commented, as translated by BTS weverse translation, "It’s Jjamin (Jimin)." Till a few years ago, J-Hope and Jimin were roommates.

Jimin, who was discharged from the hospital earlier this month had tested positive for Covid-19 and also undergone surgery for acute appendicitis. Since he returned home, Jimin has been constantly interacting with fans on Weverse and also updated them about his health.

Recently, he spent his night binge-watching films, including The Notebook and Allied. He had revealed that he had cried after watching the Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling film for the seventh time. The singer also said that he watched the Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard film for the third time.

After returning home, Jimin wrote in "Thanks to all of you for your concern, I was able to recover quickly! The doctors and nurses also worked really hard. I'm really sorry for making you worry and thank you. I won’t be sick/hurt anymore!!" Jimin posted.

BTS' agency Big Hit Music had also issued a statement on February 5. "We would like to inform you that BTS Member Jimin’s quarantine has concluded after his surgery for acute appendicitis as of this early morning (February 5). Jimin tested positive for Covid-19 and was diagnosed with acute appendicitis on Sunday, January 30 and underwent surgery on Monday, January 31. He has since received inpatient care and tested negative on his PCR test before being discharged from the hospital," BigHit said in a statement.

"He had a mild sore throat at the time of his admission but has since completely recovered. We also received word from the medical staff that his surgical site is quickly healing without any issues. Jimin is currently recuperating after being discharged from the hospital," BigHit had said.

Also Read | BTS' Jimin reveals he wept after watching his crush Rachel McAdams's The Notebook for 7th time: 'I cried for a while'

In December 2021, fellow BTS members RM, Suga, and Jin had also tested positive for the coronavirus. The trio recovered in early January. BTS members are currently on an 'extended period of rest' after performing at four in-person concerts in Los Angeles, the US late last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON