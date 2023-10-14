‘Budget is coming from me’: Megan Thee Stallion says she's not signed to a label

American rapper and singer Megan Thee Stallion has recently revealed that she has parted ways with 1501 Certified Entertainment. On Wednesday, the ‘Savage’ singer announced that her upcoming music project is solely funded by her as she is currently not signed to any label. “Y'all know what’s the tea. But I have no label right now. We’re doing everything funded straight out of Megan Thee Stallion’s pockets. So, the budget is coming from me,” Megan said in an Instagram live video on October 12. Megan Thee Stallion arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

‘Hot Girl Summer’ singer's Instagram live video was screen recorded and shared across various social media platforms. In the video, she also said, “The next s**t y’all about to see is all straight from Megan Thee Stallion’s brain and Megan Thee Stallion’s wallet. We are in my pockets, hotties, so let’s do our big one.”

The rapper had been in a dispute with her former label for over two years now. She claimed that the label duped her as a young artist into signing an “unconscionable” record deal in 2018, which was well below industry standards as per Billboard.

In February 2021, she filed a case alleging that 1501 Certified Entertainment wrongly classified her ‘Something For Thee Hotties’ as less than an “album,” under their contract. Later in 2022, she again filed a new lawsuit, seeking over $1 million in damages, alleging that the label has “systematically failed” to pay royalties.

Soon after the news of Megan's independent status broke out, fans flocked to social media to congratulate the rapper. One fan wrote, “Good for her leaving that label who keeps mistreating her honestly” While another commented, “Well not like her old label was doing anything for her maybe it's for the best”

