Canadian University to offer course on Diljit Dosanjh, will highlight his impact on ‘global pop culture’

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh just added another feather to his cap of achievements! The actor-singer will now be part of the curriculum coursework as prescribed by the Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU). This course will be offered through The Creative School at TMU, and was announced at the Billboard Summit at NXNE in Toronto. (Also read: FWICE calls for ban on Diljit Dosanjh’s projects in India: ‘He hurt Indian sentiments by working with Hania Aamir') Diljit Dosanjh is the subject of a new university course that will begin in the fall of 2026.(AFP)

Course on Diljit Dosanjh's impact

The Billboard report added that this course, which will highlight the ‘cultural, musical and diasporic relevance’ of the singer's work, will begin in the fall of 2026. Dr. Charlie Wall-Andrews, Assistant Professor at The Creative School at Toronto Metropolitan University, said, "Toronto Metropolitan University is excited to pioneer a course on Diljit Dosanjh, whose journey embodies the intersection of culture, identity and global music entrepreneurship. His rise illustrates the cultural influence and economic potential of Punjabi music on the world stage. By examining his impact, students will explore how regional sounds shape global pop culture, mobilize diasporic communities and contribute to sustainable creative economies rooted in authenticity.”

‘His journey represents far more than commercial success’

Meanwhile, Sonali Singh, CEO of Ripple Effects shared, "It’s a true honour to help shape a course around an artist like Diljit Dosanjh. His journey represents far more than commercial success. It stands for cultural pride, creative freedom and global representation for Punjabi and South Asian communities. Seeing his impact formally recognized in an academic space is not only powerful; it’s long overdue. Diljit is shifting the entire music industry, one milestone at a time.”

Diljit began his career in 2002 and slowly rose up to fame in Punjabi music with his albums. With his 11th album G.O.A.T., Diljit entered the Billboard Social 50 chart. He attained further success as an actor in Bollywood films like Udta Punjab, Good Newzz and last year's Amar Singh Chamkila. He made history as the first Punjabi singer to perform at Coachella in 2023.