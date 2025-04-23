Change.org petition for Kanye West demands he get access to his children as rapper claims ‘my kids have been taken’

A Change.org petition has demanded that Kanye West be given access to his four children. This comes amid tensions with his former wife, Kim Kardashian, over custody. The Hip-Hop icon has repeatedly claimed that Kardashian is keeping their kids – North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5. Kardashian got primary custody of the couple’s children after their 2022 divorce, and has reportedly limited West’s access to them. Change.org petition for Kanye West demands he get access to his children (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

“Ye (fka Kanye West) has been restricted from being able to see and raise his children,” the petition states. “As the father of his children, he has an inherent right to see and be apart of his children’s upbringing.”

“When a father isn’t present in a home they’re limited on their ability to protect their children,” it adds. “He as a father, by default, has the right to say what goes and what doesn’t in his children’s life. Being able to say what goes and what doesn’t is protection.”

Kanye West shares series of posts about custody

Kardashian reportedly experienced complications during earlier pregnancies, which led to Chicago and Psalm being born via surrogate. West recently claimed that he has not seen Saint this year.

In a series of recent X posts, West opened up about not having access to his children. “I don’t need to just “SEE” my kids. I need to raise them. I’m a good dad. I’m a great father to have,” he wrote in one post.

In another post, West shared an example of why he needed to be around to raise his children by talking about the day Kobe Bryant died and he and his family went to Kylie Jenner’s house. “I need a plan to exercise my rights with my kids,” he wrote. “I figured out a lot of things but I haven’t figured this out. The day Kobe died we all went to Kylie’s house and they in a stand next to the couch in the front living room were vintage Playboy magazine strategically placed with in arms reach of every child in that house which was every half black baby.” He suggested that people should know “who was behind that” he had “wanted to change that for my kids” as a father.

In one post, West wrote, “THE THING THAT MADE MY KIDS SITUATION SO HARD IS MOST LAWYERS ARE JEWISH”. He said in another, “I HAVE TO SUPPRESS THE FACT THAT MY KIDS HAVE BEEN TAKEN FROM ME. AND EVERYONE JUST WATCHES”.