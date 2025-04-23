'My cousin did a bad thing, but I still love him’: Kanye West in 2018

On Monday, Kanye West shared a snippet of a music video for his new song titled ‘Cousins.’ Shortly afterward, he posted on X, alleging an incestuous relationship with his male cousin during their childhood. Kanye West claimed he had an incestuous relationship with his male cousin during their childhood.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

In his post, the 47-year-old rapper wrote, “This song is called COUSINS about my cousin that’s locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn’t ‘look at dirty magazines together’ anymore.”

“Perhaps in my self centered mess I felt it was my fault that I showed him those dirty magazines when he was 6 and then we acted out what we saw.”

West claimed he found the adult magazines in his late mother Donda West’s closet.

“My name is Ye and I s----d my cousins d--k till I was 14,” he concluded his message, adding, “Tweet sent.”

When Kanye West and Kim Kardashian spoke about the cousin -

While West did not name the cousin, both he and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, have previously referenced this relative.

In August 2018, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, West said: “My cousin is locked up for murder and I love him. So he did a bad thing, but I still love him.”

In her 2020 docuseries' Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project', the 44-year-old reality star discussed West's cousin, who is serving a double life sentence for a murder committed at age 17.

“[Kanye’s] cousin has a double life sentence for a murder that he committed when he was 17," she told Marc Howard, president of the Frederick Douglass Project for Justice and director of Georgetown University’s Prisons and Justice Initiative.

She also shared that West’s aunt has come to terms with her son’s fate, saying: “She’s like, ‘I’m not even that distraught anymore. Like, that’s just what happens to the kids in our neighborhood.’ There’s just no other choice.”