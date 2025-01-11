Coldplay announces additional tickets for Mumbai gigs; fans say ‘this is what it feels like going back to ex'

Coldplay is set to return to India with their Music Of The Spheres World Tour, and BookMyShow has announced additional tickets for their upcoming Mumbai gigs. However, fans have expressed disappointment and frustration, questioning why these tickets weren't made available earlier. Also read: Coldplay tickets row: BookMyShow lodges FIR against unauthorised sale, Mumbai concerts to proceed as planned Coldplay is all set to return to India over eight years after their maiden performance in the country.

Additional tickets released

On Saturday, the ticketing platform announced the release of additional tickets for shows which will take place on January 18, 19 and 21 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. It was announced on Instagram. The new batch of tickets will be available exclusively on the BookMyShow app starting January 11 at 4 pm IST.

“Limited tickets have been added for all Coldplay Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 - India, Mumbai shows. Tickets will go LIVE today at 4PM IST. Waiting room opens at 3PM IST,” read the note.

Fans react

The sudden announcement has left several fans disheartened, with some even questioning the fairness of the ticketing process. Fans have taken to the comment section to express their disappointment and frustration, with many feeling that the additional tickets should have been released earlier.

“This is what it feels like when you keep going back to an ex, hoping everything would be different this time,” wrote one user, with another mentioning, “If the tickets were sold out and the stadium did not have the capacity how can there be more additions?”

“Can't wait to be disappointed yet again,” shared one user. Another comment read, “Are you kidding me? Seriously?”

“These tickets could've just been sold when the other tickets were sold and people would have planned a much better trip, absolutely ridiculous,” shared one user, with another sharing, “This is officially Squid Game - Coldplay Edition - Everyone gonna get eliminated trying for these tickets”.

One comment read, “@bookmyshowin what scam is this?”

About the performance

Coldplay is all set to return to India over eight years after their maiden performance in the country at the Global Citizen Festival held in Mumbai in November 2016. The British band will perform at five concerts across two cities.

They will kick off their India tour in 2025 with a concert at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 2025. Coldplay will follow it up with 2 more concerts at the same venue – on January 19 and January 21 respectively. Minutes after the first two shows got sold out on BookMyShow in October, Coldplay added the third Mumbai concert on popular demand, which also got sold out minutes after the tickets went live on the platform. The band will perform in Ahmedabad on January 25, 2025. The Ahmedabad gig will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Coldplay consists of Chris Martin (lead vocals), Jonny Buckland (guitar), Guy Berryman (bass), and Will Champion (drums). They're best known for hit songs such as Yellow, The Scientist, Fix You, Viva La Vida, and A Sky Full of Stars.