Still not got tickets to Coldplay's India tour? BookMyShow offers another shot today: When and where to book

Days after opening the booking for limited tickets for the Mumbai concerts of British band Coldplay, BookMyShow will now offer fans a chance to book tickets for the Ahmedabad concerts next week. Haven't gotten a ticket to Coldplay's India tour yet? Here's when and where you can book on Wednesday. (Also Read – Coldplay x Diljit Dosanjh crossover: Chris Martin reads ‘Punjabi aa gaye oye’ from fan sign at Abu Dhabi concert. Watch) Limited tickets for Coldplay's Ahmedabad shows will be available today.

More Coldplay tickets

The official social media handles of BookMyShow and BookMyShow Live announced on Wednesday that limited tickets of the Ahmedabad concerts will go live today. “Coldplay fans, limited tickets for both the Ahmedabad shows will go live today at 6 PM IST (sparkle emoji). Show Dates & Venue: 25th & 26th Jan (calendar emoji) Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.”

As per the guidelines issued by the platform, the waiting room for the additional tickets will open at 5 pm today on January 15. Of course, entering the waiting room first doesn't guarantee you a ticket. At 6 pm, a queue number would be assigned to you. If you make it before the tickets get sold out, you'll be able to book a maximum of four tickets in one go. If you have tried booking for the Mumbai and Ahmedabad concerts already, you know the drill.

Coldplay's India tour

Coldplay will return to perform in India after a gap of over eight years. The last time they performed was in November 2016 during the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai. They'll perform in Mumbai yet again – on January 17, 18, and 21 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Post that, they'll head to Ahmedabad, where they'll perform at the Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and 26.

When the booking for these concerts went live last year, the queues went into lakhs and the website of BookMyShow even crashed thanks to the enormous demand. Concerns for black marketing were also raised by several fans online after they failed to secure their tickets. Coldplay's last stop in their global Music of the Spheres tour before India was Abu Dhabi last week.