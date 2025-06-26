Comedian Shin Dong-yup under fire for forcing Park Bo-young to appear on SNL Korea

Actor and comedian Shin Dong-yup is facing heavy criticism online after he publicly urged actor Park Bo-young to appear on the controversial variety show SNL Korea during a live-streamed segment at the 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards event on June 25. Bo-young, according to The Qoo report, is celebrated for her controversy-free image and award-winning performances. She was visibly flustered by the comedian’s request. Park Bo-young fans are calling out Shin Dong-yup for forcing the South Korean actress to appear on SNL Korea

Sitting next to Shin Dong-yup during the ceremony, the Doom At Your Doorstep actor smiled awkwardly and responded that she’ll think hard about it. Reportedly, she responded after she was repeatedly nudged to consider the request and make an appearance.

Shin Dong-yup’s public push to cast Park Bo-young met with outrage

However, Dong-yup went a step further and jokingly told the audience to write an article saying Park Bo Young had ‘confirmed’ her participation at Korean SNL, but with an undecided date.

The moment, which was streamed on Naver TV, reportedly quickly went viral and angered fans who felt the Strong Woman Do Bong-Soon was put on the spot and pressured into a commitment she wasn’t comfortable making.

Fans criticize ‘inappropriate’ pressure

Park Bo Young’s fanbase, deeply protective of her reputation, found Shin Dong-yup’s insistence inappropriate and tone-deaf.

According to a Koreaboo report, a fan questioned what was wrong with Dong-yup and why he was pushing the actor so hard. “It’s disgusting,” one user wrote. Another one said, “Park Bo Young unnie, please don’t make an appearance on SNL Korea.”

Many others questioned why would an actor like Bo Young, who has a pristine image, appear on a show so controversial.

SNL Korea under fire

According to another Korea Herald report, SNL Korea recently came under fire for its controversial sketches, including mocking public figures like Hani and Han Kang. Critics have argued that the show has strayed from meaningful satire and often veers into offensive territory.

Many have commented that the recent sketches of the show, which include parodies of celebrities and sensitive topics, lack the necessary respect and context. The show's alleged failure to adapt has sparked widespread discontent, prompting discussions about the responsibilities of comedians in addressing contemporary issues without resorting to disparagement.

The actor or SNL Korea have not responded to the controversy yet.

FAQs:

1. Why are people angry at Shin Dong-yup?

Shin Dong-yup was criticized for publicly pressuring Park Bo Young to appear on SNL Korea, a show known for controversial, explicit sketches.

2. Did Park Bo Young agree to the appearance?

She awkwardly said she would “think about it” but appeared visibly uncomfortable. Shin Dong-yup then jokingly “confirmed” her participation without her direct consent.

3. Is Park Bo Young going to appear on the show?

There is no official confirmation. Fans are urging her not to participate due to the show’s reputation and her established clean image.