Comedian Rohan Joshi thinks Sachin Tendulkar is not the right fit for Reddit ambassador: ‘It’s antithetical’

Rohan criticises Sachin's Reddit appointment

After the official announcement, Rohan took to Instagram to call out Reddit's decision to appoint Sachin Tendulkar as the brand ambassador. He shared a video expressing his views on his social media handle, with caption, "Congratulations Sachin Tendulkar sir but also what have you done”.

In the video, Rohan says, “Okay, listen, I want to start this by saying I love Sachin Tendulkar... He's an icon, obviously one of the greatest people to have ever played the game of cricket and one of the greatest Indian sporting legends of all time”.

“But I'm sorry, he cannot be the brand ambassador for Reddit for one very simple scientific reason. It's straightforward. Sachin Tendulkar played 664 international matches over his 24-year career. I'm not even counting his first-class matches,” he adds, noting Sachin spent almost 200 days every year in the field throughout his two-decade career.

Rohan continued, “Because of his job, he went on to a field and touched grass for 200 days a year, every year for 24 years. That is the opposite of Redditors... Sorry. No one who has gone outside and touched that much grass is allowed to endorse Reddit. It is just antithetical to its values”.

Sachin Tendulkar named ambassador for Reddit

On Wednesday, Sachin Tendulkar was announced as the brand ambassador of Reddit. Under the association, social media users will get opportunities to engage with Sachin, in several Reddit communities, including the fan-run r/SachinTendulkar.

Through his official Reddit profile, u/SachinTendulkar, the cricketer will also share personal reflections, and match insights. In the coming months, Sachin will also appear in a new marketing campaign for Reddit in India as well as other markets throughout the world.

Talking about joining hands with Reddit, Sachin said, “For me, cricket has always been about that pure connection with people, on and off the field. In getting to know Reddit, what stands out is the sheer passion that brings its communities together. I’m especially looking forward to discovering conversations on r/IndiaCricket and r/IndianSports. It’s a unique platform where people truly share what they love. This association gives me an opportunity to connect with fans in new ways and celebrate our shared love for sports”.