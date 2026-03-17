Complaint asks CBFC to ban ‘highly vulgar’ Nora Fatehi song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke; video taken down from YouTube

The complaint adds that certain lyrics in the song are explicitly objectionable and inappropriate for public consumption, especially given their easy accessibility to minors. The complaint identifies key contributors associated with the song, including lyricist Raqeeb Alam, director Prem, composer Arjun Janya, and singer Mangli.

The complainant alleges that the song, which was released on YouTube on Monday and is widely circulating across social media platforms, contains “highly vulgar, sexually suggestive, and obscene expressions.” It is further contended that the picturization and dance sequences are provocative and promote vulgarity, thereby disturbing public decency.

ANI reported that advocate Vineet Jindal has filed a formal complaint with the CBFC and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, requesting urgent legal action against the song 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke'.

The new song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke has sparked a controversy with its suggestive lyrics and choreography. The song, which features Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt , was criticised by social media users after it released two days ago. Now, an advocate has approached the Central Board of Film Certification ( CBFC ) seeking an immediate ban and removal of the song, alleging that its lyrics and visuals are obscene and harmful, particularly to minors.

The complainant has asserted that the publication and circulation of the song may attract penal provisions under Section 294 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act), and the Information Technology Act, 2000.

A separate criminal complaint has already been filed with the Delhi Police Cyber Cell regarding the song.

Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke video missing from YouTube The lyrical video for the song, released on Monday, has now been removed from YouTube. The song was uploaded in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada by Anand Audio, the film's official music partner. But as of Wednesday, the Hindi version of the song is no longer on YouTube. The promo of the Hindi version, which does not contain the full lyrics, is still present on the platform.

The row around Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke is part of the upcoming pan-India Kannada film, KD: The Devil, directed by Prems. It is picturised on Nora Fatehi, with Sanjay Dutt also appearing. The song's opening verse is a double entendre describing sex in rather graphic detail. As the first stanza progresses, it is revealed that the description is for a drink and bottle (most likely alcohol) and not genitalia, as the previous verses had suggested. The song's choreography has also been criticised for being too suggestive and objectifying the dancer.

KD: The Devil is an upcoming action crime film starring Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, and Reeshma Nanaiah. Set in the 1970s, it follows a petty criminal named Kaali involved in the underworld. The film is set to release in theatres on April 30.