D’Angelo net worth: A look at R&B icon's career and fortune

The Grammy Award-winning R&B and soul icon D’Angelo, who was instrumental in the neo-soul movement of the 1990s and 2000s, died at 51 amid battle with cancer. As per Celebrity Net Worth, the late singer's net worth was approximated at $1 million which is quite modest compared to his overall impact on the music world. D'Angelo was, however, considered the most creative and powerful artist among his peers. D’Angelo’s net worth revealed: Honoring the life, music, and legacy of the late R&B icon(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

All about D’Angelo

D’Angelo, who was born Michael Eugene Archer, was born on February 11, 1974, and lived in Richmond. He learned the piano at the age of three and soon started composing and performing pieces of his own, per Celebrity Net Worth report.

A major turning point in his career occurred in 1993, when he made a recording contract with EMI Records. His first album Brown Sugar, released in 1995, was a platinum success and hits like Lady and Brown Sugar emerged from it. The album not only gave him popularity but also contributed to the growth of the neo-soul era together with Erykah Badu, Maxwell, and Lauryn Hill.

Rise of a reluctant icon

In 2000, D’Angelo’s second album Voodoo debuted at No 1 on the Billboard 200 and won two Grammy Awards, including Best R&B Album. Its standout track, Untitled (How Does It Feel), became one of the most iconic R&B songs of the era.

However, the video’s steamy visuals, showing D’Angelo shirtless in a single-take performance, turned him into an unexpected sex symbol, something he later admitted made him uncomfortable, per New York Times.

The pressures of fame led D’Angelo to step away from the spotlight for over a decade, and this was marked by struggles with depression and addiction.

Comeback, Creativity, and Lasting Influence

In 2014, D’Angelo made a triumphant return with Black Messiah, released without prior announcement. The album debuted at No 5 on the Billboard 200 and earned two more Grammy Awards.

Beyond his work, D’Angelo’s influence can be felt across generations, from The Weeknd and Anderson. Paak to Bruno Mars and Frank Ocean. His ability to merge gospel, funk, hip-hop, and raw emotion redefined what R&B could be.

A monumental legacy

While D'Angelo's net worth was $1 million, his wealth as an artist was much greater. His limited discography of just three studio albums was enough to cement his place among the new breed of soul.

In his later years, D'Angelo worked on the soundtracks to Red Dead Redemption 2 and The Book of Clarence.

FAQs:

What was D’Angelo’s net worth at the time of his death?

D’Angelo’s net worth was estimated at $1 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How did D’Angelo die?

He passed away from cancer at the age of 51.

Which albums is D’Angelo best known for?

His acclaimed works include Brown Sugar (1995), Voodoo (2000), and Black Messiah (2014).