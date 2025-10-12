Who was Fede Dorcaz? Argentine singer murdered in Mexico City days before TV appearance

Argentinian singer and former model Fede Dorcaz was shot dead in Mexico City. Dorcaz’s murder comes just days before he was set to appear on a popular Mexican television dance competition. As per an article published by TMZ, Dorcaz was reportedly attacked during an attempted robbery on October 9, soon after leaving dance rehearsals to drive home. The article, citing the Mexico City Secretariat of Public Safety, said that Dorcaz was shot in the neck while trying to exit a road and died instantly at the scene. Fede Dorcaz was shot dead in Mexico.(Instagram/ Fede Dorcaz)

Show pays tribute to Fede Dorcaz

Dorcaz, who was reportedly in a relationship with Mexican actress and singer Mariana Avila, was set to feature in the upcoming season of Mexican dance competition Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy. The show paid tribute to the 29-year-old on Instagram, writing in Spanish, “Fede leaves a big void in our team. His memory and passion will continue to inspire us forever,” as translated by Billboard.

Fede Dorcaz's early career

The Billboard article further noted that Dorcaz had moved to Spain with his family at the age of 13, and he started his career in modeling before switching to Latin pop music. Dorcaz released tracks such as “No Eres Tú” and “Cara Bonita.” His debut album, Instinto, was released last year.

“I want to be more than just a musician. I want to show people that you can build something amazing from nothing and inspire others to chase their dreams,” Dorcaz had told Rolling Stone Australia earlier this year in May.

The Daily Mail cited the authorities saying that their primary investigation points to the murder taking place during an attempted robbery. Officials also confirmed that the CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed as part of the ongoing inquiry.

FAQs

Who was Fede Dorcaz?

Born and raised in Argentina, Fede Dorcaz was a singer and a former model.

What happened to Fede Dorcaz?

29-year-old Fede Dorcaz was reportedly shot on October 9.

Where was Fede Dorcaz murdered?

Fede Dorcaz was reportedly killed in Mexico City.