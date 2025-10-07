Why Spanish belongs in India’s global playbook

India’s young population is often described as its greatest strength. But in an interconnected world, the value of that demographic dividend depends not just on numbers, but also on skills that bridge cultures and economies. Among such skills, foreign languages hold a special place. While English has long been India’s global calling card, it is time we broaden our linguistic horizons. One language that deserves far more attention from Indian students is Spanish. Spanish language(Shutterstock)

Spanish is the second most spoken language in the world by native speakers, with more than 500 million people using it daily. It is the official language in 20 countries, spanning Europe and Latin America, and is widely spoken in the US, where Spanish-speaking communities are expanding rapidly. For Indian professionals aspiring to build global careers, this reach is invaluable. It enables connections with markets from Mexico to Argentina, while also providing access to Spain’s dynamic role within the European Union.

India’s economic engagement with the Spanish-speaking world is quietly growing. From IT outsourcing and pharmaceuticals to renewable energy and mining, Indian firms are expanding their footprint in Latin America. Yet, cultural and linguistic barriers often limit deeper partnerships. For Indian firms, Spanish is a passport into this world of opportunities.

BPOs and multinational companies based in India already prize employees who can manage Spanish-speaking clients. Knowledge of Spanish can translate into better job prospects in consulting, tourism, hospitality, finance, and trade. At a time when many young graduates feel the pinch of limited job markets, Spanish provides an edge that few competitors possess.

Beyond the marketplace, Spanish opens academic doors. Spain, Chile, Argentina, and Mexico offer world-class universities and affordable higher education, often with scholarships designed for international students. Proficiency in Spanish is a gateway to these opportunities.

For researchers in the humanities and social sciences, Spanish is indispensable. Whether it is delving into the works of Cervantes, Gabriel García Márquez, or Pablo Neruda, or accessing archives on colonial history and global trade, Spanish unlocks an intellectual world far richer than any translation can capture. Even for economists and political scientists, understanding Latin American debates on development and democracy brings perspectives that resonate with India’s own experiences as an emerging economy.

But not everything has to be about jobs or degrees. Spanish also enriches life. From flamenco to salsa, Almodóvar’s films to Cuarón’s masterpieces, reggaetón to Latin pop, the cultural output of the Spanish-speaking world is vibrant and global. Indians who learn Spanish will not only travel more freely through Spain or Latin America but also feel connected to the rhythms of another civilisation.

In fact, India and Latin America share certain parallels—both are diverse, both carry colonial legacies, and both are navigating the challenges of modernity while rooted in tradition. Spanish becomes a bridge for empathy and cultural exchange.

There is also a broader, strategic argument. India aspires to be a leader of the Global South. Latin America, a region of over 600 million people, is a natural partner in this ambition. Yet most Indian policymakers and business leaders still approach the region through the prism of English or via intermediaries. For real depth, India needs a cadre of young professionals fluent in Spanish. They can anchor diplomacy, trade, and cultural exchange in ways that go beyond translation.

Interestingly, China recognised this years ago. Confucius Institutes have proliferated across Latin America, and Chinese firms routinely send language-trained staff to the region. India has been slower to act, and this is where its youth can take the initiative.

Learning Spanish is not merely about adding another line to a résumé. It signals openness, adaptability, and a willingness to step into unfamiliar worlds. For Indian professionals, these qualities will matter as much as technical expertise in the decades ahead

In today’s volatile global environment, nations and individuals alike must equip themselves with every possible tool of engagement. For India and Indians, Spanish represents not just a language but a strategic option -- one more lever to deepen partnerships and diversify opportunities in uncertain times.

This article is authored by Nidhi Arora, faculty member, Spanish language, The Shriram Millennium School, Noida.