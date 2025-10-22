Days before his death due to heart attack, singer Rishabh Tandon celebrated Karwa Chauth with wife Olesya

The sudden death of singer Rishabh Tandon has shocked many fans. The singer died of a heart attack while he was in Delhi to celebrate Diwali with his family. He was 35. The singer's wife has penned a heartbreaking tribute for him to mourn his demise. His last Instagram post was also with her, taken during the occasion of Karwa Chauth earlier this month. (Also read: Singer Rishabh Tandon dies due to heart attack at 35, wife Olesya pens heartbreaking tribute: ‘You left me’) Rishabh Tandon celebrated Karwa Chauth with wife Olesya earlier this month.

Rishabh celebrated Karwa Chauth

After the news of his death surfaced, many fans have reacted to the poignant pictures shared by Olesya celebrating Karwa Chauth with Rishabh. The pictures were shared through a joint post. In them, Rishabh was seen taking part in the rituals with wife. In a beautiful twist, Rishabh also saw Olesya's face using the channi (sieve), and she did the same.

In a video, he was seen smiling as he looked at Olesya who was busy completing the Karwa Chauth ritual of looking at the moon and then at his face. In the comments section, several fans expressed their condolences and hoped that his soul rests in peace. “Omg! This is so so sad 😞 Rest in Peace,” said one. “I am so shocked. I have no words. This is unbelievable,” said a second fan.

Olesya's post

Olesya took to Instagram on Wednesday to mourn the demise of Rishabh and shared several pictures of her with a heartbreaking caption. It read, “I can’t find the words... You left me ..... My beloved husband, friend, partner... I swear I’ll make all your dreams come true... You’re not dead, you’re with me, my soul, my heart, my love, my king.”

Rishabh was a singer, composer, and actor, best known by his stage name Faqeer. The news of his death was first confirmed by NDTV.