Singer Rishabh Tandon dies due to heart attack at 35, wife Olesya pens heartbreaking tribute: ‘You left me’

Singer Rishabh Tandon has died due to a heart attack. He was 35. The news of his death came as a shock to fans and well-wishers on social media. It was first confirmed by NDTV. Later, his wife Olesya Nedobegova took to her Instagram account to share a series of pictures with him and mourn his death. Rishabh Tandon was known for songs like Yeh Ashiqui, Ishq Fakeerana, and Chand Tu.

Rishabh Tandon dies

“I can’t find the words... You left me ..... My beloved husband, friend, partner... I swear I’ll make all your dreams come true... You’re not dead, you’re with me, my soul, my heart, my love, my king,” she wrote in the caption. The singer was in Delhi to celebrate Diwali with his family.

Rishabh was a singer, composer, and actor, best known by his stage name Faqeer. Rishabh had made headlines a while ago for his personal life. His name was once linked with actor Sara Khan after a photo of her wearing sindoor sparked rumours of marriage. Sara later denied the speculation.

About his relationship with Olesya

Rishabh went on to tie the knot with Olesya Nedobegova, who hails from Russia. In an interview with the Times of India, Rishabh had opened up about their relationship. He said, “Life after marriage has been quite exciting, especially since my wife, Olesya, is from Russia. Of course, we’ve faced some challenges with language barriers and cultural differences, but the love language we share has helped us navigate through these hurdles. Our mutual understanding and deep affection for one another allow us to bond on a much deeper, more profound level.”