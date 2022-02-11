Deep Money to make acting debut, wants more Sikh actors in Bollywood

After ruling the music charts for years, Deep Money is now looking to branch out in showbiz and become an actor.

Calling Diljit Dosanjh, who is also a singer-actor, his idol, he says, “He is a living legend, he has been here for over 20 years.”

But the singer hopes to see more Sikh actors working in Hindi films.

“Aaj ki date mein there are some Sikh actors are working in Bollywood, but I wish it was more. Diljit is doing so well, he is doing big films. Manjot Singh (of Fukrey fame) is also a very good actor. You have to be proud of your religion. I am proud to be a Sikh. Aunga toh main turban ke sath hi warna aisa kuch nahi hoga,” he tells us.

Deep Money does not think that roles are limited for actors wearing the turban.

“There is nothing like that. You need to carry it. Diljit paaji’s Good News (2019) was so well received. You need to know how to carry it. Punjabis are taking over Bollywood. If you have talent no one can stop you,” he adds.

The Carrera singer says he is yet to lock a project but he is looking at both web and film space.

“People like the style and attitude I carry in the music videos. I am now starting my training, losing eight and getting fitter. I am looking forward to working in web series and films. I have to get lean now, that is my focus right now,” he continues, “I might shift to Mumbai also very soon. I will do what people will enjoy. I will take up roles which I will connect with me, even if I have to do one project per year, I will make sure that I give my all, I will also take up acting classes.”