Desh bhakti songs to celebrate Independence Day 2024: Maa Tujhe Salaam, Ae Watan to Chak De India

India will celebrate its 78th Independence Day on August 15 this year. On this day, we bring you songs that evoke patriotism in the hearts of Indians globally. These well-known patriotic songs strike a chord with the spirit of liberty and togetherness, inspiring feelings of pride and nostalgia in everyone who sings them. (Also Read | Independence Day 2024: Sharvari says ‘we’re lucky to be born in a free country') Independence Day 2024: Stills from Chak De India, Maa Tujhe Salaam, and Ae Watan songs.

Check out these 10 songs:

1) Maa Tujhe Salaam

From AR Rahman's Vande Mataram album, this contemporary patriotic song is a favourite during Independence Day celebrations. It expresses love and respect for the country.

2) Mere Desh Ki Dharti

This timeless classic is from the 1967 film Upkaar featuring Manoj Kumar. He played a significant role in popularising then Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri's rally quote, Jai Jawan, Jai Kisaan (hail soldier and farmer).

3) Mera Rang De Basanti Chola

A revolutionary anthem featured in the film The Legend Of Bhagat Singh (2002), starring Ajay Devgn, who plays the role of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. This anthem has been reinvented and reimagined over the years, but its essence remains unchanged. It was sung by Sonu Nigam and Manmohan Waris, and the music was by AR Rahman.

4) Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon

Composed by C Ramchandra and sung by the late Lata Mangeshkar, this is an ode to India's soldiers. It honours their sacrifices and symbolises the nation's freedom.

5) Des Rangila

It is from the 2006 movie Faana. The song is a classic patriotic anthem that evokes patriotism in every Indian. Mahalaxmi Iyer's vocals evoke a sense of love and respect for the motherland, making this song a part of Independence Day celebrations. The film stars Aamir Khan and Kajol.

6) Ae Watan

Shankar Ehsaan Loy masterfully composed the lyrics of this peppy song from the movie Raazi. With its lovely lyrics and soaring music, the song arouses strong feelings of love, pride, and dedication to the nation. Sunidhi Chauhan sang it. Raazi (2018) is a spy thriller directed by Meghna Gulzar. It stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Rajit Kapur, Shishir Sharma, and Jaideep Ahlawat.

7) Rang De Basanti

This energetic song captures the essence of Indian nationalism, radiating power, joy, and a sense of unanimity. Daler Mehndi and K S Chitra sang it, and AR Rahman composed the music. Rang De Basanti (2006) was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. It starred Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Atul Kulkarni, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor, Alice Patten, and Soha Ali Khan.

8) Aisa Des Hai Mera

This catchy song from Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta's film Veer-Zaara describes India's culture and diversity. It instils a sense of pride in the country and brings you closer to it. The song was sung by the late Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan.

9) Chakde India

Salim-Sulaiman's powerful anthem was sung by Sukhwinder Singh. It shows pride in the country, unity, and greatness and adds patriotism to the Independence Day celebrations. Shimit Amin directed the 2007 sports drama film, which featured Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Malvade, Shilpa Shukla, Sagarika Ghatge, Chitrashi Rawat, Anjan Srivastav, and Vibha Chibber, among others.

10) Lehra Do

People will get chills from this thrilling song from the film 83. The 1983 cricket World Cup victory by India is portrayed in Kabir Khan's film. The 2021 film Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, and Ammy Virk, among others.

Add these songs to your playlist! Whether you're listening to them again or for the first time, they will definitely rekindle your patriotism and strengthen your love for the nation.