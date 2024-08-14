Independence Day 2024: Sharvari says ‘we’re lucky to be born in a free country'

Every Independence Day, Sharvari finds herself transported back to her childhood, revisiting a cherished ritual. "My dad and I would watch Border. Every single year, after we completed the flag hoisting ceremony in our building, we would come home and switch on the film. I know the dialogues and song lyrics by heart,” she says, adding, “The movie signifies the valour of our soldiers who allow us to lead peaceful lives every single day. It’s because of the sacrifices made by our soldiers, we are able celebrate the independence of India.” Actor Sharvari poses for HT City ahead of India's Independence Day.

The significance of Independence Day-the celebration of freedom achieved through immense sacrifice-is deeply felt by her. “People sacrificing their lives so that we could be independent has always been a very deep, dawning feeling for me,” she reflects, emphasising that the day should serve as a reminder to India’s resilience and unity as a country.

“My teachers and my parents told me that we all have a part to play to preserve this independence and strengthen it. We should look out for each other, aid those in need, and lead our lives in a manner that contributes to our community in a positive way. I think we are lucky to have been born in a free country and we should do our bit to make our country stronger,” says the 28-year-old, who has had a fabulous year professionally with her films Munjya and Maharaj earning her praises for her performances.

With her growing popularity, Sharvari recognises the weight of her public influence and she says she wants to use it “for the greater good”. “I don’t take pressure of this but I am aware that I would like to make a positive impact in the world with my voice,” she says.

And while Sharvari is “all for freedom of speech, making a positive change, and healthy and constructive discussions and debates”, she says the one thing that must change in Indian society is “biases and intolerance”.

“I hope we can listen to what others are saying and have healthy debates and idea exchanges. Our society is becoming more complex with time and technological advancements and we need ways to protect it,” she wraps up.