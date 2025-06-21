Dhvani Bhanushali on navigating her next sound and dreams: ‘I’m manifesting collab with Diljit Dosanjh' | Interview

As the music industry evolves rapidly with the influence of social media and digital algorithms, artists are constantly challenged to keep pace while staying authentic. For Dhvani Bhanushali, this balance is not just necessary, it’s non-negotiable. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times on the occasion of World Music Day, Dhvani opened up about her creative process, the role of personal experience, and her aspirations for global music collaborations. Dhvani Bhanushali highlights the significance of authenticity in music, focusing on personal experiences over social media trends

‘My music comes out of life experience and not algorithms’

Instead of chasing virality, Dhvani finds inspiration in the everyday conversations, moments of joy, heartbreak, and observation. It’s this emotional honesty that makes her music so widely relatable. While she acknowledges that platforms like Instagram offer endless ideas and trends, she cautions against losing oneself in the crowd.

"We are constantly influenced by what we see and experience. Life experience is very important for making music. As you live life, themes and stories come to you. When you see Instagram, you see people exploring different things. But you also realise that sometimes, when you try and experiment too much, you forget who you truly are as an artist. I feel you should derive from your own experiences rather than what other people are doing. My algorithm will be defined by me and my audience," Dhvani said.

For Dhvani, that “algorithm” isn’t about formulas or filters, it’s about connection. What her listeners feel, what resonates in their lives, and what echoes her own emotions form the true foundation of her creative direction.

The Pop Romance Era

Dhvani's last number, Aankhon with OAFF, Savera, and Ankur Tewari, was a different soundscape from her usual numbers. "I think I got cooler with it. I have never done anything like this before. I wanted to talk about a situationship, and I think it resonated with my audience."

Dhvani is now looking forward to putting out music all this year. "I am back to Afro soundscape, which I touched upon when I did Mera Yaar. My next is a proper club number. Now, I am diverging more into pop romance and moving away from the sad girl era. I am in a happy space. I would want to stick to pop, romance, the beats," Dhvani said.

Eyes on the global stage

Dhvani's vision isn’t limited by borders. The singer is clear about her global ambitions and the artists who inspire her. “I really want to work with Camila Cabello. I have been a fan of hers since the time I began. I love Post Malone.”

These choices reflect a fusion of pop, soul, and versatility, very much like her own evolving sound. And while she’s set her sights internationally, one collaboration hits closer to home.

“I am manifesting a collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh… I always tell him he is such an inspiration for so many artists, including me.”

Having previously collaborated with Diljit on the massive hit Sauda Khara Khara in Good Newzz, Dhvani sees him as a role model—proof that Indian artists can break boundaries and cross cultures.