Did Drake accuse Elliott Wilson of ‘ratting’ him out to Kendrick Lamar?

The Kendrick Lamar-Drake clash of words continues past the hip-hop beef's supposed conclusion. In yet another revelation of a previously hidden page of the story, Elliott Wilson was again discovered in the middle of the proverbial action. Rapper Kendrick Lamar appears at the MTV Video Music Awards, on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif., left, and Canadian rapper Drake appears at the premiere of the series "Euphoria," in Los Angeles on June 4, 2019. (AP Photo)(AP)

Recently appearing on the Joe Budden Podcast, the hip-hop journalist shed light on some inner conversations privy to him and Drake. The said virtual interaction drew heavy implications, leading Drizzy to allegedly suspect the Rap Radar founder of leaking information to his hip-hop rival, K.Dot.

Wilson unpacked the text chain only to some extent, sweeping the other details of the online encounter under a layer of privacy. The former chief editor of XXL opened up about how Drake replied with a “rat emoji” when he asked about his Kendrick Lamar diss track 'Family Matters'.

Drake suspects Elliott Wilson of playing Kendrick Lamar's informant

Wilson explained that Drake possibly suspected he was in cahoots with Lamar during their fiery beef and was unloading confidential information obtained through their interactions to the ‘Humble’ rapper.

Mentioning that Drake sent him a “rat emoji," the Uproxx editorial director said, “He sent me something, but I can't say what he sent me because if I tell you what he sent me, it reflects what he sent me.”

The famed journalist also weighed in on the situation and speculated why Drake had seemingly implied that he was “ratting” the ‘Hotline Bling’ singer to Lamar. On further dissecting the picture, he added that while Drake and Kendrick's war of words was on, he was in Venice at the same time as the Pulitzer-winning musician—another piece of the puzzle that fit with the alleged narrative that he had joined hands with the ‘Not Like Us' hitmaker.

“I think he started to think like Kendrick's in Venice you're in Venice like he started to view it like I'm just really against him,” Wilson said. Adding more fodder to the explanation, the American journalist told Joe Budden that when he tried to confirm the release schedule for ‘Family Matters,' Drake "hit [him] back like 'yeah, yeah, whatever LOL' and then he sent [him] a rat emoji."

In addition to his remarks on the podcast, Wilson also directly addressed these allegations about him leaking Drake info to Kendrick in a social media interaction with a fan who called him “a two time rat.”

User @kz3354 continued an ongoing discussion on X/Twitter with his quote-tweet: “Yup. Elliott has a show with DJ Hed. Drake told Elliott family matters was dropping that night…… Elliott shared that with DJ Hed…and DJ Hed informed Kendrick & twitter… then MTG happened. Hey @ElliottWilson if this what happened g@ng?”

Wilson eventually replied with a “cap emoji" followed by “a tat tat,” dismissing these speculations as false claims.

He and Drake have been at each other's throats, too. Despite their previous working relationship, they seemed to have fallen out. Ample signs have been spotted, as the hip-hop writer reportedly dropped rocking gear from OVO, a lifestyle brand founded by Aubrey. On the contrary, Drizzy also supposedly unfollowed him on social media.

The writer visibly tweeted in favour of Lamar during the hip-hop war, as he doubled down on the ‘Family Ties’ rapper's “victory lap” in May: “King Kendrick defeats Drake by giving him a taste of his own medicine.” This happened just days after Wilson insinuated that Drake's ‘The Heart Part 6’ was a weak delivery: “All the songs in the battle were good. Except for Drake’s last one.”

The music journalist and Drake have had a chummy record in the past. However, last summer, the latter didn't take the former's dig at him lightly. Drizzy replied to his “comedy shenanigans with outsiders to our culture" comment with a reply under DJ Akademiks' Instagram post: "Lol man shits on not coming to his platform for a second time and now Elliott 10 does doing Yes Julz run up interviews at Rolling Loud... [J]ust admit the youth took over big dog.”

Wilson didn't drop the matter either. He later replied, "Oh, it’s go time. Cool.”