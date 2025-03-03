A video has surfaced on social media showing Eminem starting a “fu** Trump” chant during one of his concerts. While the video is being circulated as if it is a recent incident, the truth is that it is actually an old video that has resurfaced. Did Eminem urge audience to chant 'f*** Trump' at recent show? Truth behind viral video (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File, photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)

What does the video show?

In the video, Eminem says, So Reading, "I'm not about to stand up here and use this f*ckin' stage for some kind of a platform to be all political and sh*t, and I don't want to cause any controversy so I won't say no names -- but this motherf**ker Donald Trump I can't stand!"

The audience then cheer and start chanting "F*ck Donald Trump.” Eminem tells his fans, "When I say 'f*ck', you say 'Trump'!"

This continues for a while, following which the musician says, “Cause he's got our country f*cked up in America," and then segued into "White America".

Is the video recent?

While the incident is true and the clip is genuine, the video is actually from August 2017, when Trump was president. The incident took placeat the Reading Festival in Reading, England. It was widely covered at the time, including by outlets like Billboard and Independent.

The news was covered towards the end of August 2017. Take a look:

Billboard covered the news on August 28, 2017

Independent covered the news on August 29, 2017

The video was also fact-checked by X, with a note reading, “This clip is from 2017, the post is structured in a way that makes it seem recent.”

Emimen made his dislike for Trump known during his shows. In 2017, he slammed Trump during a show in Glasgow, where he was seen wearing a shirt that read “FACK TRUMP.”

Eminem even released an eight-minute anti-Trump track titled ‘Campaign Speech.’ Some of the lines include, "A f*ckin' loose cannon who's blunt with his hand on the button/ Who doesn't have to answer to no one—great idea!"