Diljit Dosanjh adds new shows for sold out Dil-Luminati tour in Delhi and Jaipur; tickets go live today

Singer Diljit Dosanjh has heard the fans, it seems. On Wednesday, the popular Punjabi hitmaker added two more shows to the India leg of his Dil-Luminati tour. The India leg of the tour had been announced last month with Jaipur absent, something that many fans had complained about. It seems the complaints worked. Diljit Dosanjh is expanding the India leg of his Dil-Luminati Tour(Photo: Instagram)

Diljit Dosanjh's new shows

On Tuesday night, the promoters of the Dil-Luminati tour announced that they were adding two new shows - in Delhi on October 27 and in Jaipur on November 3. Diljit shared the announcement on his Instagram Stories late on Tuesday night. It also included a key detail - the tickets are going live from Wednesday, October 9. Diljit is set to perform in Delhi on October 26 as well. The singer had announced in September that he would be adding shows in Delhi and Jaipur but had not given out dates for the same.

The announcement of Diljit Dosanjh's two new shows

The tickets for other shows of Diljit's Dil-Luminati tour had gone live on September 10. The insane craze for the singer's shows was apparent when most shows sold out in a matter of minutes. An X user tweeted had tweeted back then, "Insane craze for Diljit Dosanjh concert. Tickets sold out in a minute (for) Dil-Luminati. Cricket World Cup ke din yaad aa gaye (reminds me of the craze for the World Cup)."

All about Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024

Diljit said he is "overwhelmed" with the response towards his upcoming Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024, which became the highest-grossing concert tour ever in India with the sale of 2.5 lakh tickets. The India leg will start in Delhi on October 26, followed by a second show in Delhi on October 27, Jaipur on November 2, Hyderabad on November 15, Ahmedabad on November 17, Lucknow on November 22, Pune on November 24, Kolkata on November 30, Bengaluru on December 6, Indore on December 8, Chandigarh on December 14. He will wrap up the musical chapter in Guwahati on December 29.