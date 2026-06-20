Diljit Dosanjh Day: Los Angeles announces singer will get his own public holiday, he feels 'speechless'

Sharing details of the resolution in his post, he wrote, “Introduced by Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez, the resolution honours the Indian-born singer, actor, and producer for his significant contributions to globalising Punjabi music and promoting South Asian representation in mainstream American culture.”

Diljit shared a series of photos and videos from the ceremony on social media, allowing fans to be a part of the special moment. Wearing a white kurta, pink pants and his trademark turban, the singer appeared emotional while receiving the recognition. In one of the clips, he was seen greeting everyone with folded hands and humbly bowing his head in appreciation. Reacting to the honour, he said, "My day? I'm speechless, actually. Thank you so much!"

The honour was presented by Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez through an official civic resolution that highlighted Dosanjh's influence beyond music. It recognised his efforts in connecting Punjabi heritage with international audiences and acknowledged the way he has helped create a stronger cultural presence for South Asian communities on the global stage.

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has reached another significant milestone in his global journey. The Los Angeles City Council has officially announced January 6, 2027, as Diljit Dosanjh Day, honouring his remarkable impact on music and cultural representation. The recognition celebrates his role in bringing Punjabi music to a worldwide audience while helping increase South Asian visibility in mainstream entertainment.

Regarding Indian citizenship status The recognition also comes at a time when Diljit Dosanjh has been making headlines over reports surrounding his citizenship status. According to a recent report by The Indian Express, the singer-actor became an American citizen in 2022 and has been using a US passport for international travel since September of that year.

The report further claimed that whenever he travels to India, he does so on an e-visa. It also stated that his latest Indian passport was issued in Mumbai in 2018, while an earlier passport had been issued in Zambia. As per the reported documents, his wife, Sandeep Kaur, is also an American citizen, and a five-bedroom property in California has been listed as his residential address in his citizenship records.

Diljit, however, has neither confirmed nor addressed these reports publicly so far.

Busy year ahead with new projects Diljit Dosanjh is currently seen in director Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, a film that explores the lasting impact of Partition and the conversations it continues to spark across generations. The movie also features Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina and Sharvari in key roles. The film is presently running in theatres and has been maintaining a steady performance at the box office, So far, the film has collected ₹14.15 crore net and ₹16.88 crore gross in India.

Up next, Diljit will be seen in Panjab 95, directed by Honey Trehan. The film is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra and remains one of the actor's most awaited projects. However, its release has been delayed due to an ongoing dispute with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The producers have opposed the extensive cuts suggested by the board, leaving the film's release date uncertain.