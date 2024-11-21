Diljit Dosanjh falls on stage during Ahmedabad concert; fans recall his 2013 fall: 'Jab bhi gira hai, doguna fame mila'

Diljit Dosanjh is touring India for his Dil-Luminati India Tour. Having performed in Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Hyderabad, the singer recently made his way to Ahmedabad, where he wowed his fans. However, a new video from the concert shows Diljit stumbling and falling on the stage. His fans see it as a good omen though, saying that the last time he fell on stage – a decade ago – his rise began. (Also read: Diljit Dosanjh pauses Ahmedabad concert, notices fans watching show from hotel balcony without tickets. Watch) Diljit Dosanjh performed in Ahmedabad on November 17

Diljit Dosanjh's falls on stage

A video of Diljit performing Patiala Peg at the Ahmedabad concert on November 17 was shared widely on social media. The singer moved around the stage as he sang and at one point, lost his footing and fell.

However, the Punjabi singer recovered quickly and continued singing. He asked the backup singers to pause for a second and told the organisers in Hindi, "The fire you launch here, don't do that. Oil gets spilled on the stage." He then gestured to the crowd with a thumbs up and said, "I'm ok," before resuming the song.

A fan club shared the video with the caption: “Even stars stumble! Diljit Dosanjh takes a fall during his Ahmedabad concert but bounces back with his signature charm, proving the show must always go on!”

Many fans chuckled at how the singer fell right after the line of the song he was singing referred to a fall. "Bro fell at the right lyrics 'hor kisi te dul gaya'," read one comment.

Many recalled how Diljit famously fell in a concert in 2013 when he was performing on stage alongside Yo Yo Honey Singh. "Har decade me ek baar toh girna hai (He has to fall once every decade)." Taking that reference, Diljit's fans saw this fall as a good omen, as immediately after that 2013 fall, Diljit entered the mainstream in Indian music and cinema. "Jab bhi gira hai ..doguna fame mila hai bande ko (Whenever he has fallen, he has found twice the fame)," commented one fan. Another added, "Last time gira to yaha tak pohocha, ab kaha tak (Last time he fell, he reached here. Now where all will he go)."

Diljit's Dil-Luminati Tour

After touring across the US, Canada, and Europe, Diljit has brought Dil-Luminati Tour to India. After Ahmedabad, Diljit will perform in Lucknow on November 22 as part of his Dil-Luminati Tour. He will then travel to Pune to perform on November 24, Kolkata on November 30, Bengaluru on December 6, Indore on December 8, and Chandigarh on December 14. He will wrap up the musical tour in Guwahati on December 29.