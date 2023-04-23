Diljit Dosanjh lights up the stage for second Coachella performance, Lilly Singh calls him 'GOAT'. Watch

Diljit Dosanjh made his second appearance at Coachella on Sunday as the singer performed once more at the music festival. Last weekend, he had made history as the first Punjabi artist to take to the stage. He performed more of his hit songs and conversed with fans at the concert. Lilly Singh announced on Instagram that she was attending her first Coachellla festival just to see Diljit. The two met up backstage after the show. (Also read: Diljit Dosanjh shares behind-the-scenes look at Coachella performance, poses with Diplo. See pics) Diljit Dosanjh performs on the second weekend of the Coachella music festival in California.

Before his second performance, the actor-singer had shared a photograph of himself on the highway next to a huge billboard announcing his gig at Coachella. Diljit is wearing a dark tank top and shorts as he sits on top of a car and looks out towards the board.

The singer took to the stage in an all-white outfit and matching white gloves. He asked the audience in Punjabi, “Is it hot out here or have Punjabis come here and made it hotter?” He tried speaking in English with the crowd and apologised to the security for the unruly audience.

Diljit also shared some pictures of his preparation before the show and his on stage performance. He also posted a photo of himself and Lilly Singh bowing to one another. Fans praised his performance and told him how proud they were in the comments section. Neha Dhupia wrote, "Take a bow! (raising hands emoji)" Singer-rapper Raja Kumari added a lion emoji while Richa Chadha stated, "Tussi trail kitta blaze (What a trail you blaze)."

Friend and fan Lilly also danced in the crowd during Diljit's performance. She was at her first Coachella especially for the singer and wore a white sleeveless top with his picture on it. Lilly has attended a few of his concerts before. Last week, US DJ and music producer Diplo attended Diljit's first weekend performance and later spent time with the singer as well.

His last film was the Punjabi comedy Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne (2022). Diljit will next be seen in the Punjabi film Jodi which is releasing on May 5 2023. Later this year, he will shoot for the comedy, The Crew, with Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

