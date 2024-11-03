Diljit Dosanjh says this to fan who skipped her roka ceremony to attend Jaipur concert. Watch

Diljit Dosanjh made sure to bring all his magic as he made an entrance during his Dil-Luminati Tour in Jaipur today. What's more? The singer chanced upon a female fan during his performance who said that she left her roka ceremony to attend his concert. (Also read: Fans get a glimpse of Diljit Dosanjh feeding pigeons at Amer Fort ahead of Jaipur concert. Watch) Diljit Dosanjh had a hilarious interaction with a fan during his Dil-Luminati Tour concert in Jaipur.(HT_PRINT)

Diljit's interaction with fan

During the set, Diljit was seen interacting with some of his fans from the stage. At this point, Diljit chanced upon a female fan who declared that she left her roka ceremony for him today, just because she wanted to attend his concert. Diljit looked surprised at this revelation, but instantly quipped that there is a right time for everything.

What's more? Diljit said ‘I love you too!’ to the fan. He went ahead to take off his black jacket and handed it over to her. He said that she should give this jacket to the one she will marry. The singer's gesture drew a loud cheer from the rest of the crowd.

More details

Diljit wore a pink jersey upon his arrival in Jaipur. Diljit had shared a goofy reel from the flight and captioned it as, “PINK CITY Jaipur DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24.” He greeted the staff at the luxury hotel he was putting up at. He was welcomed with a garland and aarti. On Saturday morning, he shared a series of pictures from the popular Nahargarh Fort in the city. In the pictures, Diljit folded his hands, closed his eyes, and sat in silence at the Nahargarh fort during a scenic sunrise.

Diljit has been on a world tour, and is finally bringing the Dil-luminati magic to India. The India leg of the Dil-Luminati tour kickstarted in Delhi last month. His tour includes Jaipur, Delhi, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Pune, Indore, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad.