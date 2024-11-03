Fans get a glimpse of Diljit Dosanjh feeding pigeons at Amer Fort ahead of Jaipur concert. Watch

After rocking two concerts in Delhi last week, globally acclaimed singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is all set to bring his ongoing Dil-Luminati Tour to Jaipur, Rajasthan. On the eve of his gig day, Diljit was seen feeding pigeons at the historic Amer Fort in the Pink City. (Also Read – Diljit Dosanjh chooses pink outfit as he arrives for Dil-Luminati Tour in 'Pink City' Jaipur. Watch video) Diljit Dosanjh spotted feeding pigeons in Jaipur ahead of concert

Diljit spotted feeding pigeons

A video doing the rounds on Instagram shows Diljit standing along with his entourage and security near the Amer fort. He feeds some pigeons who surround the singer. Diljit wears a colourful jersey, black track pants, and a white turban as he walks with his hands behind his back. He also greets fans who are seen thronging the street nearby and clicking pictures of the singer.

Diljit seems to be enjoying his time with nature in Jaipur. On Saturday morning, he shared a carousel of pictures from the popular Nahargarh Fort in the city. Diljit folded his hands, closed his eyes, and sat in silence at the Nahargarh fort during a scenic sunrise. He also shared pictures from Amer Fort, where he fed pigeons. He captioned the post, “Amrit Vela (namaste emoji),” which is a Punjabi phrase for the hour that the Sikh community spends just by themselves in order to prepare for a big day.

Diljit also wore a pink jersey for his arrival in Jaipur. He greeted the staff at the luxury hotel he was putting up at. He was welcomed with a garland and aarti. Diljit danced across the hotel premises as he celebrated his arrival in Jaipur.

Dil-Luminati Tour in Delhi

Diljit commenced the India leg of his much-talked-about Dil-Luminati Tour 2024 in New Delhi last week on October 26. The Dil-Luminati Tour will continue to entertain fans across India, with upcoming shows scheduled in cities like Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Pune.

Diljit is all set to star in the upcoming movie Border 2, where he will be seen alongside Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan. The film, based on the historic Battle of Longewala, is set to begin shooting in November.