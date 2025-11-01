Disappointed fans call it a 'shame' as Pitbull cancels I'm Back India tour due to ‘operational constraints’

Fans heartbroken after global superstar and Grammy Award-winning rapper Pitbull cancelled his much-anticipated I’m Back India tour. The artist, who was set to make his grand return to the country after years, was scheduled to perform in Gurugram on December 6 and Hyderabad on December 8. However, organisers have now announced that the shows will no longer take place, sparking disappointment and frustration among fans. Pitbull's India concert in Hyderabad and Delhi has been cancelled.

BookMyShow reveals reason behind Pitbull's India tour getting canceled

On Saturday, BookMyShow released an official statement to Mid-Day, confirming the cancellation. It read, “We regret to share that Pitbull's I'm Back Tour in India, on December 6th in Gurugram and December 8th in Hyderabad, has been cancelled, owing to operational constraints. We know how excited fans were to see Mr. Worldwide live, and we share their disappointment. All ticket holders have already been communicated via SMS, Email and WhatsApp and will receive a complete refund within 8–10 working days.”

Soon after fans received WhatsApp messages about the cancellation, many took to X (formerly Twitter) to vent their frustration. One user wrote, “It’s a shame. Organisers are announcing it too close to the final dates — the audience has lost appetite now, it’s becoming a pattern!” Another commented, “They had terrible planning. This was bound to happen. I thought he’d perform for a handful of elites and be disappointed anyway.” A third user remarked, “Too many shows in a short span and expensive tickets — this makes people selective. Calvin first, now Pitbull. There might be more cancellations in the future.”

About Pitbull’s India Tour

Pitbull’s I’m Back India tour had been announced only a week earlier, creating a wave of excitement among his Indian fanbase. The rapper — known for chartbusters like Timber, Feel This Moment, and I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho) — was scheduled to perform at Huda Ground, Gurugram, and Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. Tickets went live on October 25 via BookMyShow.

Following his 2024 collaboration Now or Never with rock legend Bon Jovi, Pitbull has been performing globally as part of the I’m Back world tour. From Europe to Australia, fans have turned up in style, dressing up like Pitbull and proudly calling themselves “The Bald E’s.”

About Pitbull

Armando Christian Pérez, better known by his stage name Pitbull or Mr Worldwide, is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. Born on January 15, 1981, in Miami, Florida, to Cuban parents, Pitbull rose to prominence in the early 2000s with his signature mix of hip-hop, reggaeton, and pop. Over the years, he has delivered global hits like Give Me Everything, Timber, and International Love, and collaborated with international icons including Jennifer Lopez, Christina Aguilera, and Enrique Iglesias.