DJ Deadmau5 says he ‘doesn’t remember a thing' after drunk set at Coachella 2025: ‘Even my cat is disappointed in me’

Grammy-nominated DJ and producer Deadmau5 took to the Quasar stage at Coachella on April 18. However, what was meant to be a high-energy set turned into a chaotic scene, as the artist left the platform stumbling after having had too many drinks. The following morning, Deadmau5 took to social media to apologise to fans and hinted that this might be his final appearance at the iconic music festival. (Also Read: No horseplay here: Deadmau5 slams David Guetta for horse antics) Deadmau5 says it was probably his last Coachella.

Deadmau5 apologises to fans for drunk set at Coachella 2025

Taking to Instagram, he shared a picture of a water bottle and admitted that he didn’t “remember a thing”, but noted he hadn’t smoked a cigarette—something he had pledged to quit just a week earlier. He wrote, “I don’t remember a thing. But I don’t think I had a cig? So… that’s good I guess? Going back to bed. Wake me up around Thursday-ish.” He added in a comment, “Probably my last Coachella.”

He also shared a photo of his cat and apologised for the drunken set. “Even my cat is disappointed in me. Sorry about last night. To be fair, I felt the first 3/4 was great! Huge shoutout to @zhu for introducing me to whisky and carrying my dumb ass till the bitter end. Lemme quit smoking, do some f***ing personal resetting here at home, find my spirit animal, work on some new music, and come back better.”

What happened at Coachella 2025

Joel Zimmerman, aka Deadmau5, along with electronic music artist Zhu, was scheduled to play for multiple hours at Coachella 2025. However, their set was cut short after Deadmau5 was seen (and heard) taking shots and struggling to stand—eventually falling behind the DJ booth. He was reportedly asked to leave the stage, telling the crowd beforehand, “They were actually like, ‘That’s it!’”

Meanwhile, Deadmau5 has upcoming shows across North America and Europe. He is set to perform in Las Vegas on April 25, followed by the North Coast Music Festival 2025 on August 29. He also has shows scheduled for 7 and 8 November at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison.