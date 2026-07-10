Does Donald Trump really have more TikTok followers than Taylor Swift? Here's the fact check

US President Donald Trump claimed during a White House event on July 6 that he is the No. 1 person on TikTok and has more followers than pop superstar Taylor Swift. However, publicly available data tells a different story.

Social Blade data shows that Trump's TikTok account has approximately 16.6 million followers. (File photo)

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Trump made the remarks while taking questions about TikTok and its future in the United States. Defending the app's popularity, he cited the success of his own account and claimed he ranked first on the platform.

"It was announced about two days ago. The new numbers just came out. You know who the number one person in Tic Tac is by far? Trump. Me. I just got it. I am number one," Trump said, referring to TikTok as "Tic Tac." He also claimed Taylor Swift was ranked 11th but did not specify the source or methodology behind the rankings.

What do the numbers show?

According to Social Blade, an independent platform that tracks social media statistics, Trump's claim is not supported by publicly available data.

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{{^usCountry}} The platform's most-followed creator is Khaby Lame, with more than 162 million followers. He is followed by Charli D'Amelio, who has over 159 million followers, and MrBeast, with more than 129 million followers. Trump does not feature among TikTok's top 10 most-followed accounts globally. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The platform's most-followed creator is Khaby Lame, with more than 162 million followers. He is followed by Charli D'Amelio, who has over 159 million followers, and MrBeast, with more than 129 million followers. Trump does not feature among TikTok's top 10 most-followed accounts globally. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Taylor Swift gets ‘message’ from White House over wedding display: ‘Trump is your president’

How many TikTok followers does Donald Trump have?

Social Blade data shows that Trump's TikTok account has approximately 16.6 million followers. His videos have received around 121.8 million total likes.

While that makes him one of the more popular political figures on the platform, the numbers are far below those of TikTok's biggest creators.

How many TikTok followers does Taylor Swift have?

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Taylor Swift has approximately 33.5 million followers on TikTok, according to Social Blade. Her account has accumulated around 274.5 million total likes—more than double Trump's follower count and total likes.

Based on these figures, Swift has significantly more followers than Trump on the platform.

Also Read: Trump describes Taylor Swift in ONE word as pop star announces engagement with ‘great player’ Travis Kelce

Verdict

Trump's claim that he is the No. 1 person on TikTok and has more followers than Taylor Swift is false, based on publicly available data.

Social Blade rankings show that Trump has around 16.6 million followers, while Swift has approximately 33.5 million. The data also places several creators, including Khaby Lame, Charli D'Amelio and MrBeast, ahead of both in overall TikTok follower rankings.

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As a result, the available evidence does not support Trump's assertion that he is TikTok's top-ranked account or that he has more followers than Taylor Swift.

By: Tusharika Tripathi