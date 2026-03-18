Chaya Raichik: 5 things about Libs of TikTok founder as Harry Sisson slams ‘loser’ page owner
Chaya Raichik, creator of Libs of TikTok, faces backlash after Harry Sisson criticized her online.
An online clash has put Chaya Raichik, the creator behind the influential social media account Libs of TikTok, back in the spotlight after political commentator Harry Sisson criticized her in a post on X.
Here are 5 things to know about Raichik.
1. Criticism from Harry Sisson
Sisson recently wrote on X: “This is who runs Libs of TikTok. A loser who not only was there on Jan 6 but also helped cover up the Epstein files. But keep posting on Twitter! That’ll surely own the libs!”
The claims have circulated online, though no new verified reporting has substantiated the specific allegations referenced in his post.
2. Background and rise to prominence
According to a January 2024 report by The Oklahoman, Raichik is a former real estate agent from Brooklyn who grew up in Los Angeles. She launched Libs of TikTok in April 2021, and the account has since amassed millions of followers by reposting videos, often with critical commentary on liberal viewpoints.
Also Read: TikTok seals long-awaited deal with American investors to avoid ban in US
3. Influence in conservative media circles
The account has been amplified by high-profile figures including Elon Musk, Tucker Carlson, and Joe Rogan, contributing to its reach and political impact. It has become a major driver of online discourse, particularly around education and LGBTQ+ issues.
4. Controversies and real-world impact
Some posts by Libs of TikTok have drawn attention to teachers and schools, occasionally followed by backlash. In one instance, a post about an Oklahoma school preceded a bomb threat, though direct causation remains a matter of public debate and scrutiny.
Also Read: What caused the TikTok outage? Company releases details
5. Role in Oklahoma education panel
In 2024, Raichik was appointed to Oklahoma’s Library Media Advisory Committee by state superintendent Ryan Walters. Walters said her perspective would help address concerns about school materials, while critics questioned the decision given her online activity.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrakriti Deb
Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.Read More