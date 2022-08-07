Dosti.mp3: Bollywood tunes on Friendship Day

From peppy tracks that can get your gang dancin’ to songs that can leave you and your buddies teary-eyed, hit replay on these iconic numbers with your besties today!

Heartwarming track, Tera Yaar Hoon Main from the 2018 film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety truly describes the unbreakable bond that close friends share

Perfect for all those buddies, who keep fighting and making up, the song Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) never gets old!

To veeres for life! The catchy track, Veere from Veere Di Wedding (2018) perfectly showcases the rollcoaster journey of gal pals and how solid their friendship can be.

With the sunny setup and vibe of the music video, Sooraj Ki Baahon Mein from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011) is sure to get your gang groovin’ at any occasion!

No Friendship Day playlist is complete without the classic Ye Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge from Sholay (1975). This song set the benchmark for all future tunes which celebrate the bond

Listening to the fun, peppy Jaane Kyun from Dostana (2008) will make all buddies feel alright!

This is for all those friends who will go to any length to help their buddies. Jaane Nahi Denge Tujhe from 3 Idiots (2009) is one of the most emotional songs which celebrates this pure bond.

Other friendship goal songs:

Yaaron by late singer KK

Dil Chahta Hai title track

Tere Jaisa Yaar Kaha From Yaarana

Tum Hi Bandhu from Cocktail

Atrangi Yaari from Wazir

Har Ek Friend Kamina Hota Hai from Chashme Baddoor

Yaara Teri Yaari from Four More Shots Please