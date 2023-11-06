Dove Shack's lead rapper C-Knight in critical condition, Family prays for recovery

C-Knight, one of the original members of the rap group The Dove Shack, is in a critical medical condition, and his family is waiting for some key tests to decide the next steps, TMZ has reported. C-Knight's health deteriorates after stroke and cardiac arrest(Spotify)

The rapper’s father, George Lee Washington Blount Jr., told the outlet that his son was admitted to the hospital on Oct. 18 due to a dangerous blood sugar level, which is related to his diabetes.

Blount says that while C-Knight was undergoing dialysis, he had a stroke somehow. On top of that, C-Knight also had a cardiac arrest, and his heart stopped, requiring doctors to revive him. At that point, Blount says C-Knight was put on life support but Blount says more health problems emerged amid all this.

Since the stroke and cardiac arrest, C-Knight has not responded to anything, and the medical staff has told the family there are no signs of improvement they’re seeing.

As for the current situation, the rapper's father informed TMZ that they’re waiting for a vital MRI scan to be done, which will show if there’s any significant brain activity. The family believes he can fight back and recover from this, despite how bleak it looks right now.

If the scan shows no brain activity, which is the worst-case scenario –his family plans to keep him on life support for now and will consider their options.

ALSO READ| Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor's Version) hits number 1 on Billboard 200, becomes biggest debut of her career

For now, they’re praying for a miracle, hoping he can pull through.

The Dove Shack only put out 2 albums, but they’re both notable, especially for their contribution to the West Coast G-Funk movement in the '90s, which was led by Snoop Dogg and Warren G – both of whom know these guys, and are friends with them.

The other members, 2Scoops and Bo-Roc, are obviously close with C-Knight – and Bo asked everyone to send their thoughts and prayers his way as CK tries to bounce back.

“I'm literally begging all who see's this post to pray for my brother from another mother and one of my closest friends in the world Arnez a.k.a C Knight from the Dove Shack. He's the founder of the Dove Shack and the reason I had the opportunity to make #summertimeinthelbc for the world so please please send him positive energy and healing prayers.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON