Drake and SZA team up for a new single, dropping this Friday, September 15

A new single by Drake and SZA is set to drop this Friday, September 15th, and fans are ecstatic. Drake and SZA to drop new single this Friday(Instagram/SZA)

The news was announced by Pop Crave, a popular X, formerly Twitter-based entertainment news outlet, that tweeted about the collaboration and shared a teaser video.

Drake, who is known for his smooth rap flow and chart-topping hits, has worked with many artists throughout his career, creating unforgettable tracks that have taken over the music scene.

SZA, meanwhile, has been impressing audiences with her soulful voice and unique style, earning rave reviews and a loyal fan base.

Fans are already wondering what the new track will sound like, given Drake’s versatility and SZA’s captivating vocals. The collaboration promises to be nothing short of amazing, as both artists bring their own flair and talent to the table.

This new release is not surprising, as the Canadian rapper has been consistently releasing new music and surprising his fans. His last album, ‘Certified Lover Boy,’ came out just a year ago, and the rapper shows no signs of stopping.

As we wait for Friday, September 15th, fans can’t help but speculate if this single is a preview of a bigger project in the works.

Could this be a sign of a new album coming soon? Only time will tell.

Drake and SZA’s collaboration is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. The combination of their distinct styles and undeniable talent is sure to result in a hit that will top the charts and mesmerize listeners around the world.

ALSO READ| Ahsoka Episode 6: Release date and time and what to expect

So mark your calendars and get ready for a musical treat this Friday. Drake and SZA are about to deliver a track that will surely leave fans wanting more. Stay tuned for the release of this exciting new single and be prepared to have it on repeat.