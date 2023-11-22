‘Due to the mental burden’ RIIZE's Seunghan halts K-pop activities indefinitely following private video leak controversy

RIIZE's Seunghan has temporarily suspended his K-pop activities in light of the controversial situation. A statement announcing the suspension of a member's activities was released by SM Entertainment on November 22. This decision was made in response to the private videos that were circulated online showing Seunghan smoking cigarettes and having video conversations with other K-pop idols. The statement also addressed the intention to pursue legal action against those responsible for leaking the content and spreading fabricated and distorted information. Seunghan(Instagram)

SM Entertainment announces Seunghan’s temporary hiatus

Although Seunghan has a history of controversies, things took a turn for the worse when he became involved in a video call debate about LE SSERAFIM's Eunchae with TXT member Soobin and three other people. An old video of him smoking cigarettes on the streets of Japan when he was a minor went viral on social media, upsetting the already enraged online community.

Taking all things into account, SM Entertainment on November 22 released a statement. “Seunghan expresses sincere regret and remorse for the disappointment caused to RIIZE, fellow members, and fans in light of recent incidents involving the unauthorized disclosure and spread of his personal life on social media and online communities."

The agency continued, "Given the mental strain and sense of responsibility arising from this situation, Seunghan has conveyed his desire to temporarily halt his activities for the well-being of the group. Acknowledging the challenges of continuing under these circumstances, we have chosen to honor Seunghan's decision in order to prevent any additional harm to the group and its members. Today, we officially announce Seunghan's indefinite suspension of activities with RIIZE." RIIZE will now operate as a six-member group including Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Sohee, and Anton.

Seunghan’s agency to take legal action against offenders

However, SM Entertainment made clear that they will take legal action against anyone found to have leaked, spread, or otherwise circulated fabricated and misleading information about the RIIZE member online. "Nevertheless, the presently leaked and circulated videos and photos were captured during private moments in the pre-debut training period. Deliberate secondary editing, including the use of videos with identifiable sources to create screenshots, has been consistently manipulated, leading to misconceptions."

The agency continued, "We have gathered substantial evidence and identified the individual responsible for unauthorized leaking and distribution of information. We intend to file a complaint with the local police station."

Responding to fans' concerns and addressing unfair treatment towards the member, the agency stated, "In order to protect the artist, the group, and the fans who support them, we will firmly and unequivocally counteract any secondary harmful actions, including the creation and dissemination of baseless rumors related to the artist through additional posts."

RIIZE's Seunghan apologies for his rash actions in a post

Following the agency’s official update, Seunghan also posted a public apology on his social media. “Hello, I'm Seunghan. I sincerely apologize for my past actions that have hurt many people. I am reflecting on myself and want to express my apologies to the fans and RIIZE members who have supported me. I acknowledge the damage caused during a crucial time, and I am committed to self-reflection to become a better person. Once again, I apologize to the members, fans, and staff.”